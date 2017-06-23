Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Vink Line - Chatel Bike Park
Jun 23, 2017 at 16:00
Jun 23, 2017
by
Bart Cautaerts
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Vink Line - Chatel Bike Park
by
RideCreations
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 388
Faves:
5
Comments: 0
First hits on the brand new Vink Line at Chatel Bike Park with Vinny T chasing Nico Vink and Kristof Lenssens.
Tweet
Must Read This Week
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
94296 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
78641 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
63537 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
50032 views
Moments in Time - Video
42985 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
36081 views
Replay: Les Gets Downhill Presented by IXS - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
33060 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
32647 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
harrybel
(1 mins ago)
Holy shit! Rode down that track today at nowhere near the speeds these guys reach! They've got balls!
[Reply]
+ 1
ejopdahl
(12 mins ago)
That looks fantastic. Soooo high speed! Putting that dh bike geometry to good work! Love it.
[Reply]
+ 2
razacr
(15 mins ago)
No comments.
[Reply]
+ 1
JonnyPeka
(9 mins ago)
Oh yeahhh.. my face would be aching for days after riding that!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lapache
(13 mins ago)
one word : FAT
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028969
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment