Vink Line - Chatel Bike Park

Jun 23, 2017 at 16:00
Jun 23, 2017
by Bart Cautaerts  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Vink Line - Chatel Bike Park

by RideCreations
Views: 388    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


First hits on the brand new Vink Line at Chatel Bike Park with Vinny T chasing Nico Vink and Kristof Lenssens.
Must Read This Week
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
94296 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
78641 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
63537 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
50032 views
Moments in Time - Video
42985 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
36081 views
Replay: Les Gets Downhill Presented by IXS - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
33060 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
32647 views






5 Comments

  • + 1
 Holy shit! Rode down that track today at nowhere near the speeds these guys reach! They've got balls!
  • + 1
 That looks fantastic. Soooo high speed! Putting that dh bike geometry to good work! Love it.
  • + 2
 No comments.
  • + 1
 Oh yeahhh.. my face would be aching for days after riding that!! Big Grin
  • + 1
 one word : FAT

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028969
Mobile Version of Website