Video: Vinny T Hunts Down Pristine Bike Park Trails on his eMTB

Jun 3, 2020
by RambaudMax  

The opening date of the french Bikeparks have been announced. Bernex will open on the 27th of June as will Châtel and Morzine. Les Gets has been open since this weekend.

Good news then after these hard times.

But Vinny didn’t wait for the openings of the bikeparks. He took his eMTB for a spin on the local trails of Bernex Bikepark.

bigquotesI love the fact that I can get to the top of the bikeparks before the openings. The first run down on the fresh trails, after the winter, is one of the best feelings.Vinny T


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
84990 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
66931 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
63601 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
53878 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
44860 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
41261 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
40712 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
40026 views

4 Comments

  • 5 2
 A step backwards for freeride.
  • 1 0
 How exactly? I’d respectfully argue that they are a great tool for the job. Being able to lap features and get further away from crowded trails is a good thing.
  • 2 1
 Vinny t rides motorbikes?
  • 1 1
 hope that belt don't snap !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008323
Mobile Version of Website