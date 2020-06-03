Video: Vinny T Hunts Down Pristine Bike Park Trails on his eMTB

The opening date of the french Bikeparks have been announced. Bernex will open on the 27th of June as will Châtel and Morzine. Les Gets has been open since this weekend.
Good news then after these hard times.
But Vinny didn’t wait for the openings of the bikeparks. He took his eMTB for a spin on the local trails of Bernex Bikepark.
|I love the fact that I can get to the top of the bikeparks before the openings. The first run down on the fresh trails, after the winter, is one of the best feelings.—Vinny T
