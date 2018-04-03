Vinny T, Nico Vink & Makken Give Old Man Winter What For - Video

|Like the dog that hunts the fox, these three amigos were onto the scent of something wild and raw. Something that would be under the watchful eye and firm grapple of he himself...
The steeps that flank Lake Geneva are the home turf of Vinny T and have been the proving ground for the Frenchman's effortless style
A glimpse of autumn through a thick covering of powder
Nico Vink and Makken, also no strangers to riding with effortless style in the snow.
What you can't see here is quite how steep this is. It was hard enough walking down a 200m plus 45deg slope in the snow and ice, let alone riding it.
FILMED BY
Sam Needham & Will Evans
SOUND DESIGN & MIX
Keith White Audio
NARRATION
Charlie Hopkinson
