Video: Raw Laps at Morgins Bike Park with Vinny T

Jun 28, 2019
by RambaudMax  

The winter season is well and truly over, the last snow is melting under the sun of the Portes du Soleil resort, leaving room for the tracks of the 5 interconnected Bikeparks. Vinny T headed to the Bikeparks of Champéry Morgins, representing the Swiss side of the Portes du Soleil.

The turns have been rebuild and the flow is better than ever. Morgins is one of Vincent’s favorite places to ride, he can easily express all of his style and tricks.

Vinny T know how to mix speed and style
The turns are steep, they ride fast, a real bikepark whose quality of the downhill tracks is well known. What could be better than a track with Vincent Tupin in raw mode.


Rider : Vincent Tupin
Photos & Video : Maxime Rambaud
Sound Design : Keith White

Bikepark Champéry - Morgins

