Video: Classic Style and Speed in Vinny T’s New Dakine Signature Series Launch

PRESS RELEASE: Dakine
Hailing from the French Alps, Vincent Tupin rides with an aggressive yet stylish pace that has earned him a worldwide following. New for this year, Dakine celebrates this amazing rider with the Vinny T Signature Series collection. Inspired by Vinny T's natural surroundings and the dawn-to-dusk days he spends building and riding trails, the graphics on this jersey, hat, and glove collection are subtle and wearable, whether you are shredding trails or out on the town.
"I wanted to do a collection with the elements I like and what represents me. I'm always outside doing what I love in nature from morning to evening and the sun and moon graphics represent these big days. I wanted this jersey to be something that I can wear when I ride and also when I'm doing something else.
The mountains on my gloves are close to my home and I think the black and white inverted colors are cool." Vincent Tupin
Dig to RideVinny T Team Vectra 2.0 Gloves $35 USD.
SHELL: Recycled light-weight 4-way stretch (86% polyester, 9% spandex, 5% polyurethane)
PALM: Coolskin (70% polyester, 30% polyurethane)
Silicone gripper finger and thumb
Touch screen compatible
Microfleece thumb wipe (100% polyester)
Polygiene® Odor Control technology
CUFF CLOSURE: Slip-on stretch to fit with silicone pull tabVinny T Short Sleeve Bike Jersey $40 USD
100% mercerized cottonVinny T Unstructured Cap $32 USD
Relaxed low crown fit
Embroidered logo
100% recycled polyester
Available at www.dakine.com/collections/bike
Film and photos by Benjamin Chavanne