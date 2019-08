Nothing beats shreddin' fresh dirt. And yes, in case you were wondering, he took a shovel and fixed the turn after.

Laying it flat on the Reboul Jam course. Open every day, this jump line has become the place to go after the lifts close.

Deathgrip onto the next jump.

Châtel is part of the Portes du Soleil area and offers access to several other bike parks with the same lift pass. It's a good way to extend the fun during a day out.

In the latest episode of “Sundays in Châtel”, follow Vincent Tupin on a casual shred through the park. Whether he’s sending it on the Reboul Jam slopestyle course to prepare for Rampage, hitting all the Châtel transfers or just visiting the other interconnected resorts, Vinny is always around with a big smile and up for some laps.: Loose Riders, Reverse Components