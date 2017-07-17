VinnyT for Rampage - Video

"Taking part in Red Bull Rampage has always been my ultimate goal. Since I started mountain biking I have dreamed about competing in Utah, riding the most amazing and challenging terrain there is. I wanted this video to showcase my skills and capabilities riding big bikes in a multitude of conditions. Many thanks to all of you who made it possible, in particular, the team at Bikepark Châtel for their help preparing the big jumps." VinnyT
