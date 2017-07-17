VinnyT for Rampage - Video

Jul 17, 2017 at 8:53
Jul 17, 2017
by ShapeRideShoot  
 
"Taking part in Red Bull Rampage has always been my ultimate goal. Since I started mountain biking I have dreamed about competing in Utah, riding the most amazing and challenging terrain there is. I wanted this video to showcase my skills and capabilities riding big bikes in a multitude of conditions. Many thanks to all of you who made it possible, in particular, the team at Bikepark Châtel for their help preparing the big jumps." VinnyT

Vinny T

Vinny T

Vinny T

Vinny T

Vinny T

Vinny T

Vinny T

Vinny T

Vinny T

All the others videos of VinnyT on the Shaperideshoot website.

MENTIONS: @ReyGaetan
6 Comments

  • + 1
 Only thing missing in that video is the secret trail with that massive double! Still can't believe he did that insane drop, it is soo big in real life!!!
  • + 1
 Didn't have time to finish that line with the double and figured out that the drop would be more impressive
  • + 3
 next level boys!!
  • + 1
 I miss watching big hucks. Well done.
  • + 2
 Absolutely wild!
  • + 2
 You get my vote.

Post a Comment



