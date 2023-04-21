Vintage Bikes, Custom Paint, F1 Tech & More - Sea Otter 2023

This Nukeproof Reactor was custom painted to honor Mario Andretti. The Formula 1, Indy, and NASCAR champion put down the fastest race lap time on the original Laguna Seca circuit, where the Sea Otter Classic takes place, in 1987.

Science says red is the fastest color, so it's a fitting choice for a downhill bike - in this case, the new Nukeproof Dissent Carbon.

The Mega will also be available with a red paint job in the near future.

This vintage Manitou is a common sight at trade shows, but I still like stopping to check it out. I mean, who can resist blue anodized components and a fork for a shock?

In keeping with the retro theme, Ibis had this Szazbo on display. Ibis' first aluminum full suspension bike, it was designed with John Castellano and released in 1995. 4.75" of travel was delivered via a unified rear triangle (URT) suspension layout, which meant the suspension stiffened considerably when you stood up. That's not exactly the ideal scenario for descending; there's a reason URT bikes didn't stick around all that long.

A golden Ohlins on a Scor.

Ohlins makes much more than just mountain bike suspension, and to illustrate the fact they had suspension from motorcycles and race cars on display, including two Formula 1 dampers. One version is adjustable, in order to allow technicians to try different tunes in preparation for race day. The final tune is locked in on the race version - all the external adjustments are removed to save weight.

The race day version of the Formula 1 damper for Ferrari.

Titanium crowns for the DH38.

Another star spangled ride, this one created for Giant's US headquarters. Giant will be offering more frame-only options in the future (not in this paint scheme, though).

The Trail Pants ($175) are a recent addition to Enve's expanded apparel lineup.

Remy Metailler and his Propain Tyee. The bike officially launched yesterday, but Remy's been getting his dialed in for the last couple of months. He has his set up with mixed wheels, and a 180mm DVO Onyx fork.

The move to thru-headset cable routing dominated the comments about the new bike, but Propain also made changes that should have a benefit out on the trail, including increased frame stiffness, revised geometry, and updated suspension kinematics.

Shimano XT derailleur with an e*thirteen cassette. Rotor Kapic aluminum cranks.

Topeak's Ninja Cage holds a multi-tool underneath the bottle for easy access. Hayes' Dominion brakes deliver all the power and control you need for nose manualing down giant rock slabs.

Freerider Cami Nogueira is a recent addition to the Propain team, and she also had a fresh Tyee built up.

A Marzocchi Bomber air shock for the bike's 160mm of rear travel, with a Z1 up front. SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.