VIDEOS

Video: 'Slimy Like That Feta' is Phil Atwill's Last Rip on a Propain

Dec 30, 2018
by Ben Reid  

Phil Atwill dealt with some unfinished business out in Greece after he couldn't shoot all the sections he wanted for his Gamble segment due to his huge wipe out while filming last year. This video shows Phil shredding some of these sections on his 2019 Propain Tyee out in Athens!

This marks our last ever video as team 'Propain Dirt Sixpack' and is also Phil's last season as a Propain rider.



Starting with Phil back in 2015 after seeing huge potential in him as more than just a racer it was exciting to use the teams media network to show Phil as a rider on and off the bike and its been mega to help Phil grow in the eyes of the media over the past few years as well as watch him take his first World Cup podium. If you have seen our edits with Phil over the past 4 years you will know they are always something a little special and this one is no exception! The team and all sponsors would like to take this opportunity to thank Phil for his time with the team and we wish him all the best with his new team in 2019!

- Ben Reid Team Manager.


MENTIONS: @Propaindirtsixpack


Must Read This Week
Win an Ibis HD4 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
96526 views
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
89191 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
50520 views
Field Test: Firebird 29 vs Spartan 29 vs Ransom
49677 views
Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er
46420 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Perfect Bike Set-Up
38513 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
36906 views
Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?
35464 views

5 Comments

  • + 6
 I rode up gondola with Phil at MSA last year. He’s super chill and answered all my dorky questions about his career in racing. Thanks Phil. Good luck this season and shred hard.
  • + 1
 Got the skill, got the style and got the attitude to go to the top step, with any luck it'll be a great off season and he'll come into the season fully fit because he's had shithouse luck with injury. Good luck Phil, great edit again
  • + 1
 Holy cr@p!! I never thought that last section could ever be ridden like that! We call the trail "Sparta". Literally stoked to watch him ride our home trails. Wishing you all the best for your upcoming race season! Yeowww!
  • + 4
 definitely one of my fave riders to watch
  • - 2
 He definitely was not a Pro that was a Pain in the ass for the company. Damn it , sorry , had to.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047223
Mobile Version of Website