Video: 'Slimy Like That Feta' is Phil Atwill's Last Rip on a Propain

Phil Atwill dealt with some unfinished business out in Greece after he couldn't shoot all the sections he wanted for his Gamble segment due to his huge wipe out while filming last year. This video shows Phil shredding some of these sections on his 2019 Propain Tyee out in Athens!This marks our last ever video as team 'Propain Dirt Sixpack' and is also Phil's last season as a Propain rider.Starting with Phil back in 2015 after seeing huge potential in him as more than just a racer it was exciting to use the teams media network to show Phil as a rider on and off the bike and its been mega to help Phil grow in the eyes of the media over the past few years as well as watch him take his first World Cup podium. If you have seen our edits with Phil over the past 4 years you will know they are always something a little special and this one is no exception! The team and all sponsors would like to take this opportunity to thank Phil for his time with the team and we wish him all the best with his new team in 2019!- Ben Reid Team Manager.