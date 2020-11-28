Viral Bikes Updates Skeptic & Dérive Titanium Gearbox Hardtails for 2021

Press Release: Viral Bikes
For 2021, Viral's Skeptic model gets a whole new frame design while the Derive gets some minor tweaks to geometry.
For the Skeptic, we have taken a more aggressive stance with our original All-Mountain hardtail model. It now features a dropped top tube design for increased standover and longer reach figures. The new frame will see 440/460/480/500mm reaches for their small through XL sizes respectively. The new Skeptic is built around a 150-160mm travel 29er fork and can, as always, be used with either 27.5+ or 29” wheels.
The Derive model remains the same in frame design. We chose to keep the Derive a more traditional double diamond shape to insure maximum frame bag sizes for those who use their Derive for multi-day excursions. It does receive the longer reach treatment of the Skeptic and frame geometry for the Derive is based around a 120mm fork.
|The Derive is really a chameleon and works so well in so many different situations. I’ve built them up with rigid forks, Lauf forks, and of course suspension forks up to 130mm. It’s the perfect bike for getting into the backcountry, but it’s so much more versatile than that.—Steve Domahidy, Owner & Designer
Frame kits retail for $4795 and include Viral’s triple butted titanium frame, a Pinion C1.12 gearbox, CNC cranks, shifter, Gates CarbonDrive belt and cogs, a lockring tool, and the first year oil change for the gearbox. Colors for 2021 remain the same as last season: raw ti and complete bikes can be built to suit any rider’s needs.
This year, we are offering the same pre-order special as before: put 50% down on a new frame kit and received a free Industry 9 wheelset valued at $1355. We have been offering this pre-order special for their production runs every year, and almost the entire production run is spoken for before they even arrive in the United States.
Please email info@viral.bike for any further questions or if you’d like to get in on the pre-order special or hit the attached link to go to their pre-order special order page. Complete builds are possible and pricing is based on individual spec.
More info: viral.bike
or viralbikes.squarespace.com
