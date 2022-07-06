Vista Outdoor Agrees to Buy Fox Racing for $540M

Jul 6, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Vista Outdoor Inc. announced today that it will acquire clothing and lifestyle brand Fox Racing for $540 million, with the possibility of another $50 million earnout based on the brand's achievement of financial targets.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, and current Fox CEO Jeffrey McGuane is expected to lead the company through the acquisition alongside the rest of the existing leadership within the California-based brand, which specializes in clothing and protective gear for mountain biking and motorsports.

Fox Racing says it grew net sales by a compound annual growth rate of roughly 20% from 2019 to 2021, and it expects to exceed that growth in calendar year 2022. The company expects an annual net sales and adjusted EBITDA of about $350 million and $55 million, respectively, for the 2022 calendar year.

The purchase will be financed using a combination of Vista Outdoor's existing asset-based revolving credit facility and a new $350 million secured term loan.

Vista Outdoor currently owns 39 brands throughout the outdoor industry including Giro, Blackburn, QuietKat, and a number of shooting brands. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to split into two distinct companies to separate its shooting and non-shooting categories. In that announcement, Vista Outdoors said it would redistribute stock from its non-shooting so-called Outdoor Products brand to shareholders in 2023 as the company moves into its next phase.

In the release, the company did not mention the controversy that surrounded it in 2018, when the outdoor industry reckoned with its relationship to gun violence and several major retailers boycotted the company.

Still, like the rest of the outdoor industry, Vista Outdoor has grown substantially in the last few years and in the 2021 fiscal year reported a 37% sales growth.

bigquotesOver the last four years, we have built a diversified portfolio of iconic outdoor brands led by a proven leadership team that continues to execute well and drive strong results for our shareholders. With the acquisition of Fox Racing, we are continuing the successful implementation of our strategy to use accretive acquisitions to expand our leadership position and ability to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in outdoor recreation. The Fox Racing acquisition meets all of our financial and strategic acquisition criteria, even before taking into account potential benefits from combining Fox Racing with our existing business. I am pleased that we have been able to continue to add category-leading brands like Fox Racing to our portfolio while maintaining a strong balance sheet and reinvesting in our existing business to drive organic growth."Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz

bigquotesWe're excited to join the Vista Outdoor family. Together we can leverage the heritage of our leading brands, enjoy new supply chain synergies, expand our deep and established channels, and target an expanded customer base. Combined with enhanced access to capital for innovation and scale, we believe this transaction is a win-win for all involved. Vista Outdoor's leadership team has proven they have an effective, repeatable acquisition model, making Vista Outdoor the clear acquirer of choice for Fox Racing. It is not often that an acquired company can remain true to its culture and customer base, while also tapping into the benefits of Vista Outdoor's Centers of Excellence, vast retail partnerships, innovation engines, and a leadership team that enables a founder's mentality and results-driven culture. Needless to say, we are thrilled about this next chapter for Fox Racing.Fox Racing CEO Jeffrey McGuane


68 Comments

  • 53 2
 Seems to be the way of the world these days. Throw out a garbage press release with flashy terms like SYNERGY, LEVERAGE, TRUE TO ITS CULTURE, and CAPITALIZE ON LONG TERM GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES. I see it as less options for the consumer and more consolidation in the bike industry. Pretty soon there will be one PE firm that owns every single bike company/brand and only then will PEAK SYNERGY be achieved.

Sorry, feeling grump today.
  • 9 0
 You're not wrong.

My catch phrase of the post was "asset-based revolving credit facility"

Someone other than the Assistant to the Regional Manager on here that can tell me what that means?
  • 5 0
 Feels like it's all just copied off this site: www.atrixnet.com/bs-generator.html
  • 3 0
 @blowmyfuse: Lines of credit secured against company assets
  • 3 0
 @DylanH93: oooh this is fun: "assertively plagiarize an expanded array of potentialities"
  • 8 0
 @blowmyfuse: basically it is a line of credit secured by either stock or other physical assets. This ensures a lower interest rate than a non secured line of credit which is important in this interest rate environment.

Fox is selling at the peak so good for them. It would be shocking not to see a major contraction in the cycling market over the next 24 months.

For those questioning the wording of these press releases, we are not the intended market. They do not care about the riders or users of anything they sell. They are talking to investors and banks. That's it, nothing more and nothing less, it is all about dollars, growth and profitability.

It is very interesting to see Vista pay such a large price for a company that is growing SLOWER than their current overall growth. Fox will act as a drag on their growth going forward so I assume they are expecting to see a major deceleration in their business over the next few years and an opportunity to grow Fox.
  • 4 0
 Who wouldn't want to buy a company that sells $4 trousers for $140?
  • 1 0
 "PEAK SINERGY" would be a great bike brand
  • 2 0
 @salespunk: username checks out
  • 1 0
 @salespunk: I’m curious that they think the total addressable market is. Fox got a huge Covid bump from the past two years. Where are they going to find new sales?
  • 24 0
 Am I the only one that would have thought that FOX had WAY higher net sales than $350M/year, and that is across motocross and MTB. Makes you realize how small the pond is when, what I would say is arguably the most iconic action sports brand over the last 30 years, sells in a year what Under Armour does in about 3 weeks, and what Nike does in 3 days.
  • 1 11
flag COVID-19 (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I thought the same thing, but I'm wondering if the racing division is somehow separate from the Fox Shocks side where MX and MTB have more of the engineering side?
  • 16 0
 @COVID-19:

They are completely different companies.
  • 2 0
 @COVID-19: yes, they're separate. FOX Racing is the apparel and protection business, FOX Factory is the shocks business. I believe they have some shared lineage, but they're now separate enterprises entirely and have been for some time IMU.
  • 3 2
 @COVID-19: what @Tallboy97 said. Completely separate companies, not even started by the same folks. Irony is all they have in common.
  • 3 0
 @blowmyfuse: why did I think they had some shared history? I thought it was two brothers who each started their own company under a shared last name. Could be a made-up story I believed, who knows.
  • 12 0
 @blowmyfuse: "not even started by the same folks." - Not true. The people who started each (Fox Head - apparel) and Fox Tail - suspension components) were actually brothers. And their last name? Fox.
  • 5 0
 @jaytdubs: From what I've read when they parted ways Fox Racing took the fox's head as their logo while Fox Factory used the tail.
  • 9 0
 Hopefully the gloves get better- they’ve gone to crap over the last few years and don’t last, the fingers always split at the seams for me. They used to last a lot longer.
  • 6 0
 Is there a brand right now that has gloves that last more than a month of use? TLD is completely kack, Endura is hit and miss, Dakine is more of a miss, ... Might have to look at the moto shops now..
  • 7 0
 @Ploutre: I've found that 100% gloves tend to last longer than most - however i still cycle a couple pairs that i wear regularly so I don't wear them out as fast
  • 3 0
 So true... My first pair of fox gloves from back around 06/07 lasted for multiple seasons of hard AZ desert riding (with many many falls). Then I relegated them to mechanic/work gloves and used them for another 6-7 years. I threw them out a couple years back because I finally shredded them completely moving cinder blocks for a weekend. I hate to be that guy but they don't make them like they used to!!
  • 3 0
 @Buffsfan3493: 100% on 100%, great quality and decent pricing, my go to brand now after trying Fox, TLD, and Spesh
  • 2 0
 The original staple glove from HandUp gloves is the only one that has any durability that I've owned over the last 5-6 years. Specifically the ones that have 'MERICA on the palms. They were about the only ones I've ridden that velcro didn't find a way to eat through if nearby.

handupgloves.com/collections/most-days-gloves-mountain-bike-gloves
  • 1 0
 My last RaceFace gloves lasted precisely 3 rides. So trash I couldn't even be bothered to waste my time on warranty or return.
I've been using 100% and Dainese, they seem to be doing okay.
  • 1 0
 I've been riding with Handup gloves for a season or two and they've held up really well, super comfortable too.
  • 2 0
 Fox Dirtpaws always last forever. The only time I replace them is when they get gross.
  • 1 0
 @Ploutre: I've been using a pair of Pearl Izumi gloves for well over three years now. Just saw the first evidence of a few stitches in a minor seam giving out. That seems pretty solid to me, given how much use and abuse they've received.
  • 1 0
 @Ploutre: I've used the same pair of ION gloves for the last 3 years, they've been awesome
  • 1 1
 @Ploutre: TASCO has been very good for me
  • 1 0
 @Ploutre: Kitsbow.....but they are $65. lol.....got 2 pair that are going well at 2 years old. ride 4x a week. taken my share of diggers in them. Smile

also they are made by Mechanix, so there is a reason they are tough as f*ck....they are basically just leather palmed work gloves
  • 1 0
 I've given up on Mountain Bike gloves and wear Mechanix Originals. My current pair has 3 years on them, including wearing them while doing trail work. Just starting to wear thin in one of the index fingers. Less expensive than a lot of Mountain Bike gloves too.
  • 1 0
 The Fox MX gloves are fine, it's the MTB gloves that fall apart. I have the Dirtpaw and I've never had a problem with them. Which is funny, because they're under $30 and most of the MTB ones are $35-40, or even higher. Go figure.
  • 1 0
 @Ploutre: motocross gloves is where it's at. I use Klim XC Lite gloves, last pair was 4 years old and still kicking (until i lost one), current pair is a year old and looks like new.
  • 7 0
 Not a single word with regards how this might benefit customers. Gotta love CEO statements.
  • 4 0
 RIP Fox Head. Haven't bought any Fox branded clothing in a long time since they're too expensive for what they are and the fit was off for me.

"tapping into the benefits of Vista Outdoor's Centers of Excellence", this guy just vomited a bunch of corporate-speak and they passed it off as a press release.
  • 3 0
 This is how the sausage gets made. The uninformed opine about how a bike looks or “brand heritage” while a few really big companies sell us stuff made by a few other big companies.

Thanks for continuing to post these articles PB.
  • 3 0
 Always interesting to see if changes like this influence the products for good or bad.
  • 5 0
 Either they will continue to milk whatever is left of Fox's brand image and sell it in a few years to the next conglomerate. Quality has been way down for the last 5/6years compared to before and same shit happens in the dirtbike market. Hopefully Vista will make Fox great again ...
  • 2 0
 @Balgaroth: Hopefully, but unlikely.
  • 3 0
 @Balgaroth: I love Troy lee for my helmets and then I mainly wear fly racing for jerseys and pants, just because its relatively inexpensive, and great quality. Also poc makes great protection. Smile
  • 3 0
 I have worked at bike shops for a long time and it's always just confusing to me to think about shops buying "3 different brand helmets" but they're actually from the same company. And how different/diverse can the designs really be if they're all being done in the same house?

It just means that as a consumer you think you're making more choices between companies, but really those different price points and names on the helmet are all paying the same parent company. I dunno if that's inherently bad or anything, but it's certainly weird and I don't think most shoppers realize it when they're choosing stuff.
  • 1 0
 @thepwnstar39: Personally I don't think it's great for the consumer. You have the illusion of choice but in reality all the helmets are probably made on the same line and they're just slapping some different colorways on them or changing the vents.
  • 4 0
 Seems cheap.. I'll have two!
  • 3 0
 The fun thing is, with Fox you can
  • 5 0
 New Synergies?! Sweet.
  • 2 0
 They've got a revolving credit facility, so stoked
  • 5 2
 EBITDA is the greatest bullshit number in financials, change my mind
  • 3 0
 Why?
Do you have a better way of getting a valuation for a company?
  • 2 0
 EBITDA represents the truest measure of go forward earnings. Interest is not core earnings and inflates the numbers. Taxes can be manipulated significantly over the short term and can also inflate earnings. Deductions are influenced by taxes and whatever investments the government it trying to juice. Amortization is a paper write down of assets that has nothing to do with their true lifespan.
  • 1 0
 Tell me you don't understand finance without telling me you don't understand finance
  • 2 0
 Fox clothing is terrible quality wise.
  • 1 0
 Really? I have several jerseys, a rain jacket, and 2 pairs of gloves. All 1-3 years old, still in great shape, no issues.
  • 3 3
 Can't wait for the people to start protesting wearing Fox because Vista owns a bunch of firearm and ammunition companies.
  • 4 0
 Why can't you wait?
  • 1 0
 Very cool.
  • 1 6
flag rnayel (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Fox's suspension business is part of a different company and is already jointly owned with Easton and Race Face.
  • 9 0
 Fox Racing and Fox Shocks are not the same company.
  • 4 0
 Don’t mind me, I’m just here to say the same exact thing that everyone else has said because I always love to arrive late to parties.
  • 1 1
 Different companies. Fox Racing is the soft gear and Fox Shocks (called Fox Tail I think?!?) is the suspension.
I’m sure that heaps of people could give you more info than me though.
  • 3 0
 Oh snap, nice ninja edit.
  • 1 1
 @wpplayer18: Also Nabisco and Keebler, not the same company but both make cookies and crakers.
  • 1 0
 @wpplayer18: lol thanks
  • 1 0
 @speedy-toast: Yeah, I realized I f'd up right as I posted the comment. Thus the super fast edit.
  • 2 0
 @danielfloyd: I felt like I missed something
  • 5 0
 @NickBit: Yeah Bob and Geoff Fox founded the company in 1974. Bob was making the suspension and Geoff was making the gear. However they split into two separate companies, but I forget which year that was, want to say 1979. Fox Racing Shox, Inc and Fox Racing, Inc. A lot of people thought they were the same company, at one time, they were.

Bob ran the suspension side for many years (moving from San Jose, CA to Watsonville, CA), becoming a major player in the bike business in 2002 when they released the Fox 32 fork, up until then, they were only doing shocks if I remember correctly. Compass Diversified Holdings bought a majority of Fox Shox in 2008. They then IPO'd in 2013. New HQ was in Scotts Valley, CA (now in Georgia).

Geoff and his kids ran the apparel business for a long time, with their HQ and distribution center in Morgan Hill, CA (down the street from Specialized). Sponsoring the world's best motocross, mountain bike, surf, wakeboard...etc athletes in the world! Arguably the most iconic logo in ALL of action sports. At one time, the name changed to Fox Head, Inc, because they realized a majority of their customer base doesn't "race." However that had changed a number of years later and they wanted to get back to their roots. New HQ opened in Irvine, CA in 2013, then Altamont Capital Partners bought a majority stake in 2014. Now they are selling to Vista Outdoors. Not uncommon for a holdings company to hang on for 5+ years to then flip it for a profit. Definitely wish them the best!
  • 2 0
 @DizzyNinja: I had said something snarky about orange forks, and as I was submitting the comment, remembered that they aren't the same company. So I edited my comment, but by the time I submitted my edit, 3 people had already responded.
  • 1 0
 Jumped the Shark





