Vista Outdoor To Sell Bell, Giro, Blackburn, & Other Brands

Some of our brands serve our core consumers as well as those beyond our target consumer: the outdoor enthusiast. CamelBak, Camp Chef and Bushnell are three great examples and we believe there is opportunity to leverage these brands to further increase offerings and presence. CamelBak has a legacy of product offerings that perform in extreme environments, most notably hydration packs for military use. They also hold leadership positions in other hydration solutions such as bottles and packs for cycling and running applications. We believe we can further expand CamelBak’s offerings to serve our identified target consumer by leveraging the strong history behind the brand. — Amanda Covington, SVP of Communications & Government Relations at Vista Outdoor Inc.