Visualising EWS Round 1 – Rotorua, New Zealand

Wyn Masters cam out and rode hard today. The wild Kiwi had what it took to walk away with the win.



While the big mountain season in the northern hemisphere is lurking around the corner, the enduro season is fully upon us with the EWS kick off last week in Rotorua, New Zealand. The ever-increasing professionalism of the sport comes along with an increasing amount of data being gathered. Especially, since Quarq has teamed up with the Enduro World Series, riders are equipped with GPS transponders and log their races. Quarq also has developed a superb interactive visualisation on the web which you have to check out if you haven’t done so already. Admittedly, I have been playing around with this tool extensively to explore the statistics behind each race last year.However, I wanted to have a better overview of the complete races with all stages of the, say, top 20 riders simultaneously and see where each rider lost and gained time, essentially to understand where the races were won and lost. So here is what I came up with:



For every top 20 rider, a horizontal color coded band shows where along the race progress he gained (green shades) or lost (red shades) time, relative to the mean of the top 5 riders, which I take as the benchmark. To be more precise, what is shown is the relative rate of change of the time difference per meter of track. I have normalized against distance here because there are always exactly 1000 data points stored for each stage but since each stage has a different length, the resolution of data points is not the same across the stages. In any case, it is essentially the slope of the curves in the Quarq plots.



The x-axis or horizontal scale for the bands is the distance and corresponds to the x-axis of the elevation plots above each stage. On the right, you can see the total time difference to the winner. Note that the 20 riders shown here are not identical to the top 20 ranked riders in the results list but rather the top 20 riders with GPS logger data available. For example, there is no data from Matt Walker or Eddie Masters who were on the podium with second and third position, respectively.



Now that we’ve got the nitty gritty data details out of the way (in any case, don’t worry about the details, the visualization is primary aimed at a qualitative overview of where things were happening during the race), let's see what we can learn from the graphic.



One of the first things that were apparent to me, is how each stage has a somewhat characteristic structure. For example, Stages 3 and 5 feature more pronounced colours, indicating lots of time both gained and lost. Maybe this means that the track was more technical or had different line choices and potential for errors. On the other hand, the last stage, Stage 7, looks pretty homogeneous colour wise, so the field apparently rode more uniformly. Maybe this has to do with the flatter topography and a smoother track of that stage.





Sam Hill proving that the move to Enduro was a good one.



Now look at Stage 4 and notice the vertical pattern around 1.3km. One section in the middle must have been key here, where some riders gained a lot, while some lost. Maybe some sneaky inside line? Well, Sam Hill was one of the riders who lost time here, so probably not.



Then look at Joe Barnes’ unbelievable opening on Stage 1. First, he smoked the complete field until just before the end of the stage, taking more than a minute off Wyn Masters and the rest, but loosing it all again at the end in what looks like a series of crashes, or possibly a mechanical. This is also nicely seen in the interactive Quarq visualisation.



Also look at the profile of Clementz which really stands out here. Lots of green on stages 1, 3 and 4 as he was riding faster than the rest of the field until he crashes or makes a major mistake. It looks like he really rode all or nothing compared to Wyn Masters, for example, who seemed to have taken it more conservatively, with a generally lower but more constant speed and only one major mistake on Stage 2.



Anyways, there surely is a lot more in the numbers, so explore for yourself and use the interactive tool if you want to look into a specific detail.



So long, vide vert,



Axel



