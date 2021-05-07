Vittoria Announces Five-Year Sponsorship of UCI MTB World Cups and World Champs

Vittoria has revealed that it will be forming a new five-year partnership with the UCI.
The Italian brand will be working with the UCI as an official partner for the Mountain Bike World Championships and World Cup races. Vittoria will also be supporting the work of the UCI World Cycling Centre and Solidarity program until 2025.
Vittoria's new partnership will also focus on a commitment to sustainability and climate change with a new innovation centre at its Italian headquarters
starting research into how to make the production and disposal of bike tires more sustainable.
|I am very pleased about the arrival of Vittoria among our official partners for mountain bike, one of our five Olympic disciplines. I also look forward to the support it will bring to the activities of the UCI World Cycling Centre, our training and education centre serving our solidarity programmes.
Vittoria is one of cycling’s major historical brands and proposes high-quality products that have been appreciated by amateurs and professionals for decades. Its commitment alongside us for several years bears witness to the strong appeal of our events and at the same time will help us fulfil our mission of developing cycling throughout the world.— UCI president, David Lappartient
|Being the official partner of the UCI’s mountain bike activities and supporting the UCI World Cycling Centre and the UCI Solidarity programme in the next years represent major milestones for us.
This is a great opportunity, not only to speed up our process to become a reference brand in the sport of mountain bike and its industry but also to unite our efforts and convey the values of solidarity, sustainability and equality that UCI has in its agenda for the next years. I’m sure our fans and customers will be as delighted as we are.— President and CEO of Vittoria, Stijn Vriends
15 Comments
Post a Comment