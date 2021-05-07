Vittoria Announces Five-Year Sponsorship of UCI MTB World Cups and World Champs

May 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Vittoria Tire Factory

Vittoria has revealed that it will be forming a new five-year partnership with the UCI.

The Italian brand will be working with the UCI as an official partner for the Mountain Bike World Championships and World Cup races. Vittoria will also be supporting the work of the UCI World Cycling Centre and Solidarity program until 2025.

Vittoria's new partnership will also focus on a commitment to sustainability and climate change with a new innovation centre at its Italian headquarters starting research into how to make the production and disposal of bike tires more sustainable.

bigquotesI am very pleased about the arrival of Vittoria among our official partners for mountain bike, one of our five Olympic disciplines. I also look forward to the support it will bring to the activities of the UCI World Cycling Centre, our training and education centre serving our solidarity programmes.

Vittoria is one of cycling’s major historical brands and proposes high-quality products that have been appreciated by amateurs and professionals for decades. Its commitment alongside us for several years bears witness to the strong appeal of our events and at the same time will help us fulfil our mission of developing cycling throughout the world. UCI president, David Lappartient

bigquotesBeing the official partner of the UCI’s mountain bike activities and supporting the UCI World Cycling Centre and the UCI Solidarity programme in the next years represent major milestones for us.

This is a great opportunity, not only to speed up our process to become a reference brand in the sport of mountain bike and its industry but also to unite our efforts and convey the values of solidarity, sustainability and equality that UCI has in its agenda for the next years. I’m sure our fans and customers will be as delighted as we are. President and CEO of Vittoria, Stijn Vriends


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events vittoria


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
100327 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
53475 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
49106 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
39808 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles Dirtbomb Enduro Race Bike
38785 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
38360 views
Field Trip: Stoic vs Sentier vs Two Stroke vs Fluid vs Growler - Value Hardtail Roundtable
34936 views
We Surveyed 200 of the World's Best Pro Mountain Bikers - Welcome to Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
34550 views

15 Comments

  • 9 0
 Great XC Tires super fast and sticky.
  • 1 0
 The Mazza/Martello combo that came on my trail bike is also a winner. Never would have bought them if they weren't stock.
  • 1 0
 Came here to say the same. Genuinely like their XC tires.
  • 5 0
 Awesome. Great tires. Huge fan of my Mazzas. They mount better, wear better & grip better than DHFs.
  • 4 0
 Anyone else in Oceania ever seen Vittoria being used in for mtb? Maybe I'm just blind. But don't think I've seen them
  • 1 0
 Thought it was coffee. I like both
  • 1 0
 I'm from Italy and have never heard or seen these Tires, do they make Enduro/Downhill Tires also ?
  • 1 0
 @RockCrawler: they do make some pretty decent enduro tires!
  • 1 0
 This doesn't require athletes to use Vittoria or place any restrictions on them, right?
  • 1 0
 I was thinking along the same lines. I wouldn't put it past the UCI to force all teams to use Vittoria.
  • 2 0
 I love Victoria tires
  • 1 0
 I have sets of Terreno Dry on my CX bike and XC bike - fantastic tires.
  • 1 0
 I'd be more impressed if they announced some tackier rubber!
  • 1 0
 Just roll with it...
  • 1 1
 I love lamp

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008707
Mobile Version of Website