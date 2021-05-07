Vittoria Announces Five-Year Sponsorship of UCI MTB World Cups and World Champs

I am very pleased about the arrival of Vittoria among our official partners for mountain bike, one of our five Olympic disciplines. I also look forward to the support it will bring to the activities of the UCI World Cycling Centre, our training and education centre serving our solidarity programmes.



Vittoria is one of cycling’s major historical brands and proposes high-quality products that have been appreciated by amateurs and professionals for decades. Its commitment alongside us for several years bears witness to the strong appeal of our events and at the same time will help us fulfil our mission of developing cycling throughout the world. — UCI president, David Lappartient