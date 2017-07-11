Vittoria ESC - Plattekill DH Race Report and Video

Vittoria ESC Enduro Schedule

The Vittoria Eastern States Cup race season is now in full swing, this weekend's race brings us to Plattekill Mountain in New York's Catskills. Plattekill was one of the original hosts of the Vittoria ESC series in its early days and is still a favorite stop for our DH racers today. Racers made the trip to Roxbury to surf the famed shale littered slopes and check out sections of fresh trail cut specifically for the New York State Championship race.While it was suggested that Cat 2/3 racers take the easier route down the mountain, this country was founded on freedom of choice. Have it your way at Platty.The Cat 1 and Pro course took a more direct route down the mountain, leading riders through a series of steep chutes and loose berms, which kept even the most experienced riders on their toes all weekend.If you live in the Northeast you know there's always a chance for rain, the skies opened up during practice Saturday afternoon which added mud to the already slippery combination of shale and roots, creating tricky conditions for riders to battle.After the rain, many riders decided to call it a day or take a track walk in preparation for Sunday's race.Sunday morning riders awoke to a bluebird day in the picturesque Catskills.All the locals came out to watch the race; after all this would be their only opportunity to catch a Vittoria ESC race at Plattekill this year.Shoutout to Steve Day and the Getloose Racing team for putting yet another challenging DH track together for us this year. All the racers and the Vittoria ESC crew appreciate your commitment to keeping DH racing alive at Platty.Pro racer Eric McNeil and his girlfriend Jill tied the knot at Plattekill Friday evening, so naturally Eric sported a tuxedo jersey for his race run Sunday. We love to see the ESC family keep growing, congrats you two!You can always count on Plattekill to bring a variety of crowd pleasers like this sizeable double toward the bottom of the track, Maxime Beaudry traveled from the Montreal area to check out the classic DH venue.Although it was the easier of the two, there was no shortage of thrills on the Cat 2/3 course. Andres Gallego handled the tricky terrain with ease and earned himself third place for the Cat 2/3 30-39 men.Adrien Hayden getting sideways entering the woods on his way to win the Under 14 boys class by more than 20 seconds.Ernie Reale is no stranger to surfing the Plattekill shale, living nearby and riding here since the first day they opened in the early 90's. He has been on the 50+ men's podium at every ESC race he's entered this year and took top honors Sunday.It seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Estrada family. Pro racer Mauricio has definitely taught his daughter, Ivanna, a thing or two about getting your bike down the mountain as fast as possible. Including this weekend, she has won four of the six races she's entered this year and had podium results in all of them.Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team member Mazie Hayden was unsure if she would be able to race after a nasty crash in practice Saturday but after being cleared at the hospital the Cat 1 racer finished second in the pro women's category. Way to go Mazie!After hopping around Europe for the first few World Cup races, David Kahn is back home and riding more confident than ever, taking the top spot for the Cat 1 15-18 boys by a commanding lead of over 13 seconds.Christopher Ridder sending it off Chainsaw Drop, a tribute to Stevie Smith.George Ryan got the weekend off from running the show at Mountain Creek Bike Park and made the trip to Roxbury. He's been racing at Plattekill for 20 years now and it seems the experience paid off as he landed in third place for the Pro men.Isaac Allaire is both a Vittoria ESC Enduro and DH podium regular but his results are on fire as of late, taking his second Pro men's DH win in a row on his Transition trail bike. Can he pull off the three-peat at Sugarbush? No pressure, Isaac.[PI=West Coaster Chelsea Kimball also chose a trail bike as her weapon of choice this weekend and won the Pro women's category. With all the talk recently of 29er DH bikes it's good to see our racers getting results on whatever bike they have available.This week we check in with Wulfpack Racing's Pro racer Jordan Daigle as he walks us through his DH machine. He ended the weekend in fourth place and it's only a matter of time before he lands on that top step.Rider height: 6' 2" Weight: 185 lbs.Frame: Santa Cruz V10 size XLFork: Fox 40, 80psi, 6 volume spacersRebound: 5 clicksHigh speed compression: 8 clicksLow speed compression: 10 clicksRear shock: Fox DHX2, 500lb springCompression: HSC 8, LSC 10Rebound: HSR 8, LSR 6Brakes: Shimano Zee Rotors: 203mm Front 180mm RearShifter & Derailleur: Shimano ZeeCassette: SRAM 10 speedCranks: Shimano Saint 165mmChain Ring: Race Face 36tChain Guide: e*thirteen LG1Wheels: Spank Race 33 27.5" tubelessHubs: Spank Spoon 150Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Front 24psi, Rear 26psiSaddle: SDG Fly 2.0Seatpost: Race FaceBars: Spank Vibrocore 780mm long, 15mm riseStem: Renthal 35mmGrips: ODI AG1Let's find out who took home the Vittoria ESC and New York State Championship medals along with a boatload of prizes from our sponsors.Our Fly Speed Zone winners, including our two fastest amateur racers Jeferson Velasquez Martinez and Silvana Paez, taking home the goods from Fly Racing.Cat 2/3 women: 2nd-Silvana Paez, 1st-Ivanna Estrada50+ men: 2nd-John Pallotto, 1st-Ernie Reale, 3rd-George Ulmer0-14 boys: 4th-Vincent Dosio Jr. (not pictured), 2nd-Michael Maldonado, 1st-Adrian Hayden, 3rd-Logan Tiger, 5th-Cristian SuarezCat 2/3 40+ men: 4th-David Richard, 2nd-Vincent Dosio Sr., 1st-Damian Sanchez, 3rd-Luis GonzalezCat 2/3 30-39 men: 4th-Jason Tuccio, 2nd-Maxime Beaudry, 1st-Mark Marrongelli, 3rd-Andres Gallego, 5th-Salvatore Martelli (not pictured)Cat 2/3 19-29 men: 4th-Jeferson Velasquez Martinez, 2nd-Chris Sinclair, 1st-Sebastian Halpern-Reiss (not pictured), 3rd-Kevin Wilson, 5th-Jared WoodCat 2/3 15-18 boys: 4th-Stephen Tully, 2nd-Charlie Emanuel, 1st-Cooper Pleva, 3rd-Dylan Dadd, 5th-Brandon SchoenbornCat 1 40+ men: 4th-Mark Schnepel, 2nd-Paulo Henrique Ferreira Martins, 1st-Jeremy Geiger, 3rd-Marcos Antonio Lira (not pictured)Cat 1 30-39 men: 4th-Romeu Alcaide, 2nd-Justin Toye, 1st-Jack Williams, 3rd-Jeffrey L'Heureux, 5th-Joshua MillerCat 1 19-29 men: 4th-Beilor Jean Pau Pinzon, 2nd-Vladislav Sherryuble, 1st-Piotr Sedrowski, 3rd-Garrett Schwippert, 5th-Jared MartzCat 1 15-18 boys: 2nd-Colin McBride, 1st-David Kahn, 3rd-Kevin OwensPro women's podium: 4th-Ming Goetz, 2nd-Mazie Hayden, 1st-Chelsea Kimball, 3rd-Riley Weidman, 5th-Clair SickPro men's podium: 4th-Jordan Daigle, 2nd-Mauricio Estrada, 1st-Isaac Allaire, 3rd-George Ryan, 5th-Steve EstabrookThat's a wrap from Roxbury, New York! We'll see you next weekend in Warren, Vermont for our third Box Components Showdown weekend of the season at Sugarbush. Nine events count best sixJune 4, Vittoria ESC Downhill – Thunder Mountain, Charlemont MA – Box Showdown (State Championship)June 11, Vittoria ESC Downhill– Pats Peak, Henniker NH – State ChampionshipJune 25, Vittoria ESC Downhill – Blue Mountain, Palmerton PA – Box Showdown (State Championship)July 9, Vittoria ESC Downhill – Plattekill Mountain, Roxbury NY – State ChampionshipJuly 16, Vittoria ESC Downhill –Sugarbush, Warren VT Box Showdown (State Championship)Aug. 20, Vittoria ESC Downhill – Attitash, Bartlett NH – Box ShowdownSept. 3, Vittoria ESC Downhill – Blue Mountain, Palmerton PA – Box ShowdownSept. 17, Vittoria ESC Downhill – Windham Mountain, Windham NYOct. 15, Vittoria ESC Downhill – Mount Snow, West Dover VT – FinalsJuly 1–2 KillingtonAug. 5–6 Burke/Victory HillSept. 9–10 Thunder Mountain