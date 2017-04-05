Vittoria Gato Tire - Review







Vittoria has far more pull in the road world than they do on dirt, but they're working to change that with a number of fresh mountain bike tires, including the new Gato that's reviewed here. The Gato is said to be designed to excel as a wet conditions cross-country tire, which is a pretty specific thing to be good at if you ask me, so I ended up using them for everything from rides during monsoons to the few dry winter days that we've had so far this year.

Gato Details



• Intended use: XC, wet conditions

• Size tested: 29'' x 2.2'' folding

• Isogrip rubber compound

• 120 TPI casing

• Weight: 731 grams

• MSRP: $50.00 USD

• www.vittoria.com

The Gato is available in both 29'' and 27.5'' sizes, but in a single 2.2'' width that puts all of them firmly into the cross-country and trail category. Two casing options are available: the standard (and lighter) folding $50.00 USD version tested below that weighs 731 grams on my scale in a 29'' size, and a more robust and tubeless-friendly TNT (Tube/No-Tube) model that comes in at 60 - 80 grams more depending on size and retails for $65.00 USD.











What makes the Gato a wet conditions tire? The most noticeable difference between it and most other rubber is the tire's immense amount of siping that has been done to every single lug. This should allow the lugs to flex and conform to whatever they roll over better than if they were un-cut, and it's a way to trick a tire into feeling like it's built with a softer, slower rebounding compound than it actually is. Speaking of compounds, the standard Gato tested here features Vittoria's single Isogrip compound rather than the more complicated 4C (four compound) makeup of the pricier TNT version.



The Gato's design looks relatively simple compared to a lot of other options, with similarly shaped directional lugs spread across the top of the tire. The siping is different between the central lugs (lateral) and the transition lugs (angled) that encourage them to flex differently, and the same goes for the consistently spaced cornering lugs that all get the same treatment. All of this is laid over a 120 TPI casing that features a very round cross section for a predictable feel rather than a squarer profile that produces more on/off traction.







Performance



The Gatos replaced a set of 1,035-gram Continental Der Baron 2.4 Projekt tires, some seriously meaty German rubber designed specifically for wet and muddy conditions. Rims were Stan's 26mm (internal) Arch MK3, and the tires measured a slightly undersized 2.1'' after a trouble-free install. The big Contis killed it, so I was admittedly a bit hesitant to hang it out with the slimmer and less aggressive looking 2.2'' wide Gatos on my bike. However, the much lighter weight Vittoria tires proved to me, yet again, that there is far more to traction than a tire's outright size and appearance.



It feels like it hasn't stopped raining or snowing for a few years now, which is dreary, but also the ideal conditions to test Vittoria's wet-conditions cross-country tire. In that sort of weather, it took all of maybe ten minutes to realize that there's something to the Gato, with the rear tire finding grip over climbs layered with tangles of shiny, wet roots that repeatedly stopped other riders in their tracks, including those using much wider and more aggressive rubber at lower pressures than what I was running. With the rear tire at 22 psi (and the front at 20 psi), I felt nearly unstoppable when faced with wet, technical pitches that I'd be scared to walk up or down. The power of siping? It sure looks to be that way. Whatever it is, these things grab ahold of wet roots and rocks and don't let go.











I'm willing to bet that most of you are more interested in how the Gatos handle on the descent rather than the traction they provide when climbing, and they don't disappoint there either. At only 2.2'', they're not the wide, forgiving rubber that's rightfully so popular these days, but they sure as hell don't feel anything like a pinner cross-country tire. Their round shape makes them predictable in dry conditions, and the knobs don't flex to the point of vagueness, so that you can push them quite far on hardpack ground. Again, it's when things are soaked that the Gatos come into their own, with a surefootedness over wet dirt, roots, rocks, and any other surface that is almost unbelievable if you're used to only trusting much wider, more aggressive tires.





In proper muck, the kind that your covers your feet up to your ankles, the Gatos felt more like a normal cross-country tire than anything close to a true mudder, which I can't fault them for - they're not mud spikes, after all. They also don't clear thick, sticky mud that well, but everywhere else, from bone dry to slick as snot wet, the Gatos amazed me with the grip they provided.



Rolling speed feels pretty good, but that's a tough one to make a call on as it's been an insanely soggy winter and spring. The don't feel slow, but they also weigh nearly a pound and a half less than the tires they replaced, so of course they're going to feel quicker. Braking traction is decent but not amazing, which isn't a surprise when you consider their design and intentions.





I can't overstate how impressed I am with the Gato's performance, especially in slimy conditions, but I was let down by their apparent lack of robustness. My local singletrack has its fair share of rocks, but they're mostly of the friendly round variety rather than the 'I'm going to make you look like the loser of a knife fight if you fall on me' kind of stones. Despite this, the Gato on the back of my bike suffered two ride-ending slices in a single week, and an inspection of the casing revealed a handful of close calls that look to be only a hair away from disaster. Traction for days, yes, but the standard casing Gato also seems quite damage prone. That said, they perform so well that I've closed those two wounds with Krazy Glue and kept the tires on my bike; I'd go for the burlier (and slightly heavier) TNT casing version next time around, and especially if I lived somewhere with toothier trails.







Pinkbike's Take:

