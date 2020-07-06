Vittoria Launches eMTB Tires Designed to Increase Battery Life

The heavier weight of electric bikes is an issue for tires indeed. Normally, tires are the part of the bike that is more prone to damage, as it is the only point of contact with the ground. Rocks, roots, debris… all obstacles you can find on the trail can be harmful to your tires.



Now try to imagine using a 22kg bicycle! Weight adds up stress to the tire. Every obstacle becomes a weapon that can provoke a tire failure. E-bikes require tires that can handle all that weight without compromising riding safety and comfort. — Vittoria