Vittoria Plans to Build Bike Park & Expand Headquarters in Italy

Feb 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Vittoria has announced plans to build a bike park adjacent to the company’s headquarters in Brembate, Italy, and will create an associated ‘innovation center’ for tire research, prototyping, and testing in both lab and real-world conditions.

The bike park will be open to the public, unlike the innovation center, which will be used by Vittoria partners such as sponsored athletes and bike manufacturers. The bike park will feature a variety of terrain and structures to test tires in a wide range of conditions, with the twofold goal of providing a useful testing ground while also promoting the joy of mountain biking by making the park accessible to all.

The investment, scheduled for 2022, will cost €10 million and will see Vittoria’s premises grow from 10,000 to 40,000 square meters.

As part of the expansion, Vittoria will double its current warehouse capacity.

By the end of 2022, this space will look very different.


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Everyone in the world, work from home, lay off and reduce budgets.
Vittoria, "Hold my beer"
  • 4 0
 This is awesome news. I want to support brands that build bike parks.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, and this one on the flat, vacant lot next door to their offices looks like it could be really exciting and have people coming from all over to ride... Really 10 million euro's?
  • 1 0
 @trillot: of course! All the ground work to make a mountain has to be paid. The have some nice alpine rocks close by that they can get.
  • 1 0
 while their tires blow up in peoples faces lol
  • 1 1
 Next to the highway. There is no better place for a bike park.
  • 2 0
 u scared?

