Vittoria Plans to Build Bike Park & Expand Headquarters in Italy

As part of the expansion, Vittoria will double its current warehouse capacity.

By the end of 2022, this space will look very different.

Vittoria has announced plans to build a bike park adjacent to the company’s headquarters in Brembate, Italy, and will create an associated ‘innovation center’ for tire research, prototyping, and testing in both lab and real-world conditions.The bike park will be open to the public, unlike the innovation center, which will be used by Vittoria partners such as sponsored athletes and bike manufacturers. The bike park will feature a variety of terrain and structures to test tires in a wide range of conditions, with the twofold goal of providing a useful testing ground while also promoting the joy of mountain biking by making the park accessible to all.The investment, scheduled for 2022, will cost €10 million and will see Vittoria’s premises grow from 10,000 to 40,000 square meters.