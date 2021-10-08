Vittoria Release New Downcountry Tire - The Syerra

Oct 8, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

Is downcountry a passing, silly fad? Is it an industry buzzword because it denotes a genuinely different style of riding or is it just lazy marketing? Well, as somebody who has been bitten by the downcountry bug, I would contend that it is very much here to stay and it would seem that Vittoria agree. Today they release their new downcountry tire, the Syerra.

If downcountry is to be taken seriously it needs some downcountry-grade parts. This isn’t dissimilar to how a lot of us, myself included, balked at the idea of enduro-this and strap-a-banana-to-your-downtube-that. This might make for uncomfortable reading for some people, but downcountry is a thing and it’s only going to get bigger.

However, it’s not unheard of for a brand to add “e-bike ready” to a components spec list purely because they worry e-bikers won’t buy it unless it explicitly states its compatibility and this has never felt very helpful to me. In fact, this is exactly the nonsense Vittoria are trying to avoid; they're not here to offer a mere sticker to add to your collection. This is a new product designed for a specific purpose.


The Syerra is a completely new tire designed explicitly for the demands of downcountry and is there to complement and not replace the other tires in Vittoria’s range. There will still be the XC race tires such as the Barzo or the trail orientated Aggaro. It’s intended to offer a genuine alternative to both. So, how does it claim to do this?

Due the combination of a slightly thicker 60 threads-per-inch cord in the sidewall and an anti-pinch flat insert, Vittoria feel that the damping provided from the tire is adequate enough for the rider to venture to lower pressure as they try and find the grippiest set up. Unlike a thinner tire, you can aim to use the stroke of the Syerra without fear of hitting your rim. Vittoria wants this tire to strike a balance between speed, comfort and descending capabilities.

The tire, unsurprisingly for Vittoria, uses four compounds throughout with their 4C technology. The centre knobs are the XC-grade fast rolling rubber and the side of the tread uses the trail-grade compound. The idea behind the four compounds is that you can have a harder compound at the base of a knob to resist excessive deforming and softer at the top to help it grip. Both the centre and edge knobs feature two different compounds to make four compounds total.


The tread also aims to offer more of a shoulder than traditional rounded XC tires. Throughout the tread you can see quite intricate siping. This is done to let the knob deform while also biasing it to only move on one plane. You can also see the stepped centre knobs. At lower speed they aim to give a second edge under driving load. However, thanks to their relatively small step, at higher speed they should begin to act more like a single edge and not decrease rolling speed.

You might also notice that the tire does not feature an alternating tread pattern. This is done in a bid to provide more braking traction in whichever area of the tire is in the dirt as you lean the bike or ride more technical trails where the contact patch isn't always so consistent.


The tire features quite an open and spaced tread throughout. This is for three reasons. Firstly, it means that there is a paddle-design to aid traction on slippy stepped climbs or on obstacles such as roots. Secondly, a defined channel between the side knobs and the outer centre knobs means that there can be a second turning edge as you lean the bike. This channel also helps with the third reason - how the tire clears mud and dirt.

The open tread and relatively small knob also hope to help keep the casing flexible. As you can imagine, as knobs get bigger, and their surface area greater, it will begin to take on a structural influence and add stiffness to the tire’s tread, acting as something like an exoskeleton.


The tire has a claimed weight of 850g and will be available in a true 2.4” when fitted to the 30mm internal rim diameter that it was designed around. The weight is important because it often goes hand in hand with damping. On short travel bikes having light tires at high pressures can compromise comfort and traction when riding hard. In fact, I personally think the more damping you can do before the forces even get to the axle the better the ride quality and this is made more prominent on modern shorter travel but very capable bikes.

The tire has a RRP of $78.99 USD and will be available around November.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Tires vittoria


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
96013 views
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
94540 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
69235 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
57042 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
53398 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
51024 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
47768 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
43452 views

38 Comments

  • 19 3
 Downcountry….. omg f-off
  • 3 1
 Exactly what I said when I read the title.
  • 2 0
 Downcountry could be renaimed "montain biking"
  • 1 0
 Agreed! But we at least need to come up with an alternative if any of these fit your fancy then go for it. Trail lite Lite trail XTrail I'll be quick to parrot anything other than downcountry
  • 9 2
 Can't stress enough the importance of the mental side of riding and racing.

Understanding that side makes me question if we can even ride bikes that dont have great marketing campaigns loaded with mimd altering messaging?

My bikes almost a year old, and I've forgotten the tag lines that made me get it in the first place. As a result my strava times are dropping off - Im getting slower. How am I supposed to stay motivated?

Kudos to victoria and all the great companies reminding us of how much better we can be through buying new everything! Keeping us confident, sharp and focused to be our best selves living our best lives!
  • 8 1
 I'm waiting for the Freehill version with Upduro casing
  • 3 0
 Make fun all you want, but a perfect in-betweener with moderate tread that can actually be run at lower pressures is harder to find than people here seem to think. This is honestly exactly what I’ve been looking for to replace the discontinued Mavic Quest Pro tires that worked great on 120mm “DC” bikes.
  • 1 0
 thanks! I was just looking for an alternative for my Mavic Quest that I found in the pile of tires in my bike cellar. I was just thinking if I should give it another try.
  • 1 0
 While I’m not a fan off anything marketed as down country, these tires do look nice. They look like maybe a better option than the Conti Crosskings I’ve been using for nearly a decade for said purpose. The cornering knobs look well designed, at least in pictures and the weight seems appropriate.
  • 3 2
 As a "downcountry" user(Santa Cruz Blur or Tallboy), I dont think we need specific tires, I'm always alternating between Agressive XC and Enduro tires, depending on where I'm riding and the season. The different protection and thread pattern some brands are already offering are enough for me.
  • 1 0
 I run Maxxis Rekon's which aren't dissimilar to this, although the tread spacing looks better on this Vittoria. I expect it would clear mud a bit better, maybe.
  • 1 0
 @tremeer023: I find the ramped knobs and spacing of the Rekon tread just doesn’t give the bite that I want. It also doesn’t enjoy being run at lower pressure, which is key. This Vitoria seems like it might fix those issues.
  • 1 0
 I guess “downcountry” would be the label attached to the style if riding I do. My favourite tyre, that seems similar to this, is the Continental X King Protection.
  • 1 0
 @lewiscraik: I run Xkings in 2.2 and find them to be low volume & round. Good for XC style, but not very comfortable in anything rough (they are on a HT) and don't like loose/dusty or mud much at all.
  • 1 0
 Yes. The mezcal 2.35 is one of the best rear tires around. Tough, way tougher than exo or grid. Fast as heck. True to size.
But what goes up front? 2.35 barzo? No. It measures 2.2. Aggaro? Heavy. This looks to be a perfect although a bit heavy
  • 3 0
 Somebody please explain what the heck is "Downcountry"?
  • 1 0
 trail-lite…. or AM-lite, I forget
  • 7 1
 It’s like riding a bike but different
  • 2 0
 Kind of Enduro but with a lighter close to XC bike, stupid but fun!!!
By the way "Enduro" was also a new word when it started, and everybody was shocked too!
  • 1 0
 New here? Ask @mikelevy
  • 2 1
 Trail. Period!
  • 1 0
 110-120mm xc/trail bikes with aggressive geo (rocky element, transition spur, banshee phantom, etc)
  • 1 0
 It's like "Upduro", but different.
  • 1 0
 It's the reason @mikelevy is going to be sent to the ICC someday.
  • 1 0
 Modern more capable xc bikes with aggressive geo and 110-120 mm of travel, riden on more demanding trail- enduro type of trails.
  • 1 0
 I like to think of it as "non-racing XC."
  • 1 0
 I've been looking for a front tyre that I can "downcountry" on for a while now. Seems like there's not enough middle ground options between DH and XC for my liking.
  • 2 1
 I waiting for the down country specific pedals, stems, handlebars, water bottle cages, and Ti bolts before I invest in these....
  • 1 0
 That's next week Smile
  • 1 0
 labels aside, I have 2 sets of Vittoria tyres and they have been pretty good. Also, by far the easiest tubeless setup I have ever done
  • 2 0
 what exactly is "downcountry"
  • 1 0
 Modern more capable xc bikes with aggressive geo and 110-120 mm of travel, riden on more demanding trail- enduro type of trails
  • 2 0
 The Hip, cool, new thing that everyone must have/get! If you don't you suck and should die. Pleb.
  • 2 2
 I always find funny how tire brands end up going to Maxxis patterns for their designs. This is clearly a Rekon to me.
  • 1 0
 Its a rekon, but rolls faster, has a tougher casing, and the side knobs wont smear off after the 4th ride
  • 1 0
 For people for whom every second bike on the market looks like a session, this might be a recon.
  • 1 0
 $80 USD for marketing gimmick? Looks like a Maxxis anyways. No thanks.
  • 1 0
 is there a content filter for down country lol

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009348
Mobile Version of Website