Vittoria Releases Completely Redesigned Air-Liner Tire Inserts

Feb 15, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Vittoria is one of the few tire manufacturers to make their own insert, treating the two as a hopefully cohesive system. To further cover their bases and offer a wider range of utility, they've designed a completely new insert - the Air-Liner Protect - with two variants, Enduro and Downhill.

The two should both offer better protection to the tire and rim, reduce the weight of the overall system, and feel more akin to a typical air-filled tire than the prior Air-Liner MTB model. Some folks might take issue with that last point, as some seem to prefer the feel of a damped insert-filled tire, but now you have the choice between the options. The prior Air-Liners fared well in Henry's multi-insert shootout, but were bested by some of the more robustly constructed options. With the updated changes, that might just change.

As Matt covered in his recent Burning Question with various rim and insert manufacturers, there's some varying feedback on the utility of inserts. Despite that, fans of the foam will probably stick around for the lower pressures and increased tire support they can achieve with them.

photo

The new Air-Liners come in two variants, two sizes, and one price: $69.99 USD. You can mix and match the two different densities and sizes to your liking, allowing for some fine-tuning of the overall tire-insert-rim system.

More on those different densities, as that's the primary differentiator between the two options. The Enduro insert uses a lower density foam, for lighter weight and faster rebound. The Downhill model uses higher density foam that slows the rebound down and offers more protection at high speeds. There's about a 50 gram penalty to the latter, with the overall weight spectrum of the inserts ranging from 125 to 185 grams.

Both use the T-shaped profile, and are optimized for rims with a 25-30mm internal width. Unlike the prior model, the new Air-Liners are a continuous loop, with no sizing and zip-tying required. This will also hopefully help prevent the inserts from stretching, as Henry experienced in his back-to-back test.

photo

For more information on the new Air-Liner inserts, head over to Vittoria's website.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tires Vittoria


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
145 articles
Report
24 Comments
  • 55 0
 Please call these "Vittoria Secret"
  • 1 1
 The secret is they stole CushCores's basic shape and made them with less protection to save a bit of weight
  • 9 1
 I gave up on inserts, just running a DH tire in the rear now. Snapped so many tire levers over the years installing them. If anyone wants two 29er Tannus inserts, $1 each plus pay for shipping, lol.
  • 4 0
 Tannus are the easiest ones to install in my experience. Only use the tire lever for that last bit, which I'd be using on a non-insert tire install anyway.
  • 1 0
 I’d take em, have been wanting to try tannus ….fwiw I run 30psi, in dh Maxxis tires, and feel the insert pretty necessary for my rims longer term serviceability. Still have broken a carbon Lg1En rim with this setup but the tire I think was slashed and leaking and low pressure allowed fast rock garden to defeat both casing, liner and low psi to flat tire and destroy rim. Message me direct with shipping costs to 59106 and your PayPal address
And I’ll PayPal you directly
  • 1 0
 I assume these are the tubeless version Tannus?
  • 2 0
 My fisrt attempt installing Cuscore, my levers surprisingly didn't snap, but I ripped the tire bead... now the tire goes to grabage
  • 1 0
 I find it really helps to stretch the tire before installing inserts. Put them on the rim, no insert, and inflate them to max pressure for about a day, then come back and install the insert. Works really smoothly
  • 1 0
 It depends on whether this insert allows you to push the tire bead into the center channel. If it doesn't, you're going to have a hard time. If it nearly allow you to do that, you may have better luck with a different rim next time. I can imagine an offset rim might work better as the center channel is offset too. So finish with the side where the center channel is closest and you may just make it. I do have a pair of offset rims (Syntace, whiich is probably just Ryde Trace 29 OS) but I'm using these with ProCore anyway so no foamy insert. I've built another wheel with a Spank Spike rim where ProCore is near impossible to install so I'm using Pepi there. It has two (off)center channels so the insert actually sits on the raised center buldge inside the rim and leaves the (off)center channels vacant. Tire installation is a breeze. So yeah, I can imagine it might work for these Vittoria inserts too. Either an offset rim or one with two center channels.

Not for me though as they don't offer the 26" wheel version.
  • 5 0
 I’d like them to post a video of them actually installing these with normal tools. I always wait until the family has left for the day to ring the bell for the new-tire-insert-install-wrestling match. So much profanity required to get these things crammed in the tires. Once installed all is forgotten, but damn!
  • 4 0
 Get one side of the bead seated. Pop in the insert then just keep stuffing the bead as far in as you can. It creates the space you need to get the tire on. It’s really not bad once you commit to forcing the bead in as far as you can.
  • 2 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: if you seat one side, you are effectively reducing the amount of slack you have. Need to pinch the bead into the center channel of the rim as much as possible, which will allow more slack in total. I typically can install tires with an insert by hand (one bike has CC pro, and the other has Rimpact Pro).
  • 2 1
 @RBalicious: I think y’all are saying the same thing (“keep stuffing the bead as far in as you can” ~ “pinch the bead into the center channel”)
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: No, if you seat one side, you are not pinching the bead of the whole tire into the center tread. It maybe @whitebirdfeathers doesn't actually mean to seat the bead, because that is getting the bead locked into place on the rim.
  • 1 0
 If these are anything like the current Vittoria XC inserts, they will be super easy to install.
  • 1 0
 @TheEradicator : I install in stages to give everything a chance to stretch and adjust. Remove tire and put insert on rim so it stretches and adjusts to being straight for a day. Remove insert and mount tire, inflate a little high, 40-50 psi and let rest for a day. Then pull just one side of the tire bead and stuff the insert in.
  • 6 2
 I think a lot of insert brands are figuring out that most consumers don't need ride-out capabilities, we just want additional anti-flat and rim-protection capabilities in the lightest possible package.
  • 2 0
 The run flat aspect of inserts is more valuable than anti-flat and rim protection if you’re running good tires at the right pressure. I find they’re life savers if you flat part way into a several thousand foot descent. Allow you to still enjoy it to an extent instead of walking.
  • 2 0
 Their ‘XC’ liner is superb for upto 2.3 tyres. It’s insanely light and gives just enough protection and feel without being heavy / too gravity focussed. My personal driver with these is for two things, protecting carbon rims and secondly preventing burping
  • 1 0
 I think these will be next. I am a big believer in eva foam compared to others but cushcore uses too much in the middle and adds another 80g compared to these. Have perfected the install with rimpact pro and as long as you're patient and use technique, it's not too bad.
  • 1 0
 I have been running the old Air Liners for a long time. Liked how easy they were to install. Personally I think inserts are a no-brainer if you are in a situation where you either can't afford a flat, or want/need the extra grip a bit lower pressure can afford. I've even run them in XC races (Moab Rocks) with great success. Sometimes there are just so many rocks, and 40 psi just sucks. I've pinch flatted double downs at 35 psi as a very lightweight rider on porcupine, multiple times. And I've ridden the same sections faster on my XC bike with XC tires at 25 psi 3 years in a row without any flats with the inserts.

The amount of hand fatigue the air liners can take out too, especially on an XC bike, is worth it alone (course dependent). Same can be said for park days, lower tire pressure, more foam damping can take just enough sting out to make things more fun. You probably wont notice that at all in loamy PNW conditions since you're basically riding on pillows anyway, but in rocky, hard packed places in the southwest, it's huge.
  • 1 0
 I havent had any issues installing the airliners. Really like the runflat options of the original, especially here in the SW. Kudos to vittoria for continuing to expand on their product lines though.
  • 2 0
 A video showing ease/difficulty of install would help set these inserts apart.
  • 1 0
 I have an older pair installed on the Turbo Levo, and they've been awesome! Cheaper, lighter, & easier to Install than most.







