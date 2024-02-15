Vittoria Releases Completely Redesigned Air-Liner Tire Inserts

Vittoria is one of the few tire manufacturers to make their own insert, treating the two as a hopefully cohesive system. To further cover their bases and offer a wider range of utility, they've designed a completely new insert - the Air-Liner Protect - with two variants, Enduro and Downhill.
The two should both offer better protection to the tire and rim, reduce the weight of the overall system, and feel more akin to a typical air-filled tire than the prior Air-Liner MTB model. Some folks might take issue with that last point, as some seem to prefer the feel of a damped insert-filled tire, but now you have the choice between the options. The prior Air-Liners fared well in Henry's multi-insert shootout
, but were bested by some of the more robustly constructed options. With the updated changes, that might just change.
As Matt covered in his recent Burning Question
with various rim and insert manufacturers, there's some varying feedback on the utility of inserts. Despite that, fans of the foam will probably stick around for the lower pressures and increased tire support they can achieve with them.
The new Air-Liners come in two variants, two sizes, and one price: $69.99 USD. You can mix and match the two different densities and sizes to your liking, allowing for some fine-tuning of the overall tire-insert-rim system.
More on those different densities, as that's the primary differentiator between the two options. The Enduro insert uses a lower density foam, for lighter weight and faster rebound. The Downhill model uses higher density foam that slows the rebound down and offers more protection at high speeds. There's about a 50 gram penalty to the latter, with the overall weight spectrum of the inserts ranging from 125 to 185 grams.
Both use the T-shaped profile, and are optimized for rims with a 25-30mm internal width. Unlike the prior model, the new Air-Liners are a continuous loop, with no sizing and zip-tying required. This will also hopefully help prevent the inserts from stretching, as Henry experienced in his back-to-back test.
For more information on the new Air-Liner inserts, head over to Vittoria's website
.
And I’ll PayPal you directly
Not for me though as they don't offer the 26" wheel version.
The amount of hand fatigue the air liners can take out too, especially on an XC bike, is worth it alone (course dependent). Same can be said for park days, lower tire pressure, more foam damping can take just enough sting out to make things more fun. You probably wont notice that at all in loamy PNW conditions since you're basically riding on pillows anyway, but in rocky, hard packed places in the southwest, it's huge.