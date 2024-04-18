Vittoria Releases New Peyote & Mezcal XC Race Tires

Vittoria has expanded their XC tire lineup with the addition of the Peyote, a low-profile option designed to excel in hardpacked to fine, loose conditions. They've also updated the construction of the race-proven Mezcal in order to increase the grip, durability, and level of suppleness. Peyote
The new Peyote slots in between the Terreno, Vittoria's hardpack specialist, and the mixed-terrain oriented Mezcal. The center tread consists of longer, thin 'ribbons' that are angled towards the taller side knobs to form a V-shaped pattern.
Initially, the Peyote will be available in a 29 x 2.4” version, with either black or brown sidewalls. A narrower, 2.25” version will be released in early 2025. No matter the model, all of the Peyote tires use Vittoria's new XC Race construction.
Actual weight: 718 grams (2.4” / brown sidewall). MSRP: $99.99 USDMezcal
The Mezcal's proven tread pattern remains unchanged, but it's now available in a 2.4" width, and uses the new XC Race construction with either a black or brown sidewall. A 2.25" version will be available later this summer. Actual weight: 740 grams (29 x 2.4", brown sidewall). MSRP: $99.99.New XC Race Construction
Vittoria has long touted their 4 compound (4C) rubber, but they've headed in a different direction with the new XC Race construction. A mix of graphene and silica has been added to a single rubber compound, resulting in what Vittoria says is better grip, durability, and suppleness – the compound is 17% softer than the previous 4C version.
On paper, it's a similar concept to what Maxxis does with their MaxxSpeed compound, which also uses one rubber compound with silica added for the entire tread. Of course, just because the ingredients are sort of similar doesn't mean that the final product will be the same, but it is interesting to see the convergence on a single compound design.
According to Vittoria, their in-house testing of the old vs new Mezcal showed that the new construction resulted in a tire that was 3% faster, offered 11% more grip, and was 10% more puncture resistant at the tread.
Interestingly, the XC Race construction uses a 60 TPI casing, rather than the higher thread count that other tire manufacturers use to increase suppleness. In order to achieve the ride feel they were after, Vittoria went with a softer tread compound and slightly reinforced the sidewall in order to create a more uniform flex pattern.
Another change is the switch to a darker brown sidewall color. That was done to help keep the tires looking fresh for longer – it turns out the that lighter tan color used before started looking dingy after a few dirty rides.
I have a set of the new tires freshly mounted up and ready for testing - look for a full review once I get in enough XC miles in on them.
More information: vittoria.com
• 2.6" DH: Tight, short and stiff centre lugs were best on hardpack, while tall, thin, and flexible side lugs would fold on hardpack.
• 2.25" XC: Heavier, more rolling resistance, and less cornering traction than several other models in the Maxxis line.
Anything the Ardent could do, at least a couple other Maxxis tires could do better. If "the right terrain" is maximum traction loam, then yes, the Ardent was good in such conditions, but was nearly every tire ever made.
I know that it's subjective and vain but the red just clashes with the colors on most modern bikes. I've personally had great luck with Vittoria trail, gravel, and and road tires but it's *such* a competitive market. All else being equal most customers want the tires that look better on the bike (even more so when buying a single replacement) and while customers might always come out and say so Vittoria's Bold New Graphics can make the tires a hard sell.
I'll be curious to see how the wet grip on these really are. I had the anthracite (I liked that color) XC trail Barzo/Mezcal and they didn't seem to like damp roots or rocks. I do a lot of my riding after the sun goes down and when dew starts forming I had to adjust.
I always tell people....the roll very fast, they are extremely durable, they mount up tubeless easily, they have decent suppleness, they can still be found for very affordable prices online...but grip...is middle of the pack. If ultimate grip is your goal, the Vittoria's are only average.
I wouldn't mind a better griping version of the Barzo to use up front.
Starting to dry out more here in the Carolinas, so may change up to something different soon. The Wicked Wills have been doing great though.
(I have 57-622 Barzo/Mezcal XC-Trail which is accurate but supposed to be a 2.35)
- Do they have Mezcaline in their compound?... If yes I expect they will have tons of grip in places like Sedona...
When I got my monster gravel built I used those tires because them might do the job and I had them laying around. Once again, flats again and again, even on large gravel road.
Never again Vittoria.