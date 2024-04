Vittoria Releases New Peyote & Mezcal XC Race Tires

Vittoria Peyote

Vittoria has expanded their XC tire lineup with the addition of the Peyote, a low-profile option designed to excel in hardpacked to fine, loose conditions. They've also updated the construction of the race-proven Mezcal in order to increase the grip, durability, and level of suppleness.The new Peyote slots in between the Terreno, Vittoria's hardpack specialist, and the mixed-terrain oriented Mezcal. The center tread consists of longer, thin 'ribbons' that are angled towards the taller side knobs to form a V-shaped pattern.Initially, the Peyote will be available in a 29 x 2.4” version, with either black or brown sidewalls. A narrower, 2.25” version will be released in early 2025. No matter the model, all of the Peyote tires use Vittoria's new XC Race construction.Actual weight: 718 grams (2.4” / brown sidewall). MSRP: $99.99 USDThe Mezcal's proven tread pattern remains unchanged, but it's now available in a 2.4" width, and uses the new XC Race construction with either a black or brown sidewall. A 2.25" version will be available later this summer. Actual weight: 740 grams (29 x 2.4", brown sidewall). MSRP: $99.99.Vittoria has long touted their 4 compound (4C) rubber, but they've headed in a different direction with the new XC Race construction. A mix of graphene and silica has been added to a single rubber compound, resulting in what Vittoria says is better grip, durability, and suppleness – the compound is 17% softer than the previous 4C version.On paper, it's a similar concept to what Maxxis does with their MaxxSpeed compound, which also uses one rubber compound with silica added for the entire tread. Of course, just because the ingredients are sort of similar doesn't mean that the final product will be the same, but it is interesting to see the convergence on a single compound design.According to Vittoria, their in-house testing of the old vs new Mezcal showed that the new construction resulted in a tire that was 3% faster, offered 11% more grip, and was 10% more puncture resistant at the tread.Interestingly, the XC Race construction uses a 60 TPI casing, rather than the higher thread count that other tire manufacturers use to increase suppleness. In order to achieve the ride feel they were after, Vittoria went with a softer tread compound and slightly reinforced the sidewall in order to create a more uniform flex pattern.Another change is the switch to a darker brown sidewall color. That was done to help keep the tires looking fresh for longer – it turns out the that lighter tan color used before started looking dingy after a few dirty rides.I have a set of the new tires freshly mounted up and ready for testing - look for a full review once I get in enough XC miles in on them.More information: vittoria.com