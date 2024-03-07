Vittoria Went High End With Their New Recycled Gravel Tires

Mar 7, 2024
by Alvin Holbrook  
photo

Other tire brands have brought recycled materials into their products at the lower end of their lineups. Vittoria is starting from the top with their new Terreno Pro T60.

The new Vittoria Terreno Pro T60 Mixed Tires are made of 92 percent sustainable and recycled materials.

https://velo.outsideonline.com/gravel/gravel-gear/vittoria-terreno-pro-t60-mixed-taipei/

Posted In:
Outside Network Reviews and Tech Tires Vittoria Taipei Cycle Show 2024


Author Info:
alvin-at-velo avatar

Member since Mar 1, 2023
2 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
46781 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
44687 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
38679 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
38026 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
35309 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
35270 views
10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand
33267 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
32597 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033212
Mobile Version of Website