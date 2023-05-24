Video: Race Recap from TDS Enduro with Kyle Strait and Carina Claassen

Words: Vitus
When it comes to rowdy and rough enduro racing in the woods, few events can compare to the TDS Enduro. This grassroots gathering, now in its eleventh year, has earned its reputation as a wild weekend for racers and spectators alike. This winter’s unusually wet weather made for all-time conditions throughout Northern California. In late April, Vitus made a beeline from the Sea Otter Classic to the TDS Ranch just outside of Grass Valley to race and revel in one of the most beloved enduro events in the Golden State.
Vitus athletes Kyle Strait and Carina Claassen came prepared for a weekend of brutal chunder, wallrides, road gaps, big berms, and amped-up spectators lining the racecourse. This wasn’t Kyle’s first rodeo – he’s been here before and is endeared by the Sanchez family. This was Carina's first time and she was thrilled to learn from the best racers out there on some of the best-built trails on the West Coast. The conditions were perfect. After several years of bone-dry weather and dusty trails, Nevada County had been hydrated by late-season rainfall. The skies were sunny, and the golden dirt coated the knobs of our tires.
Carina, the up and comer from Truckee now in her second year of racing, battled her way through the rough stages to a 5th place finish in the Pro Women’s category. Meanwhile family man Kyle decided to take on dad duty so mama Rachel Strait could race. Sometimes being a Real Rider means chasing the podium, and sometimes it means prioritizing other aspects of life. Either way, we’re proud of their results.
Before the podium beers were gone, all of the Vitus team was talking about next year. We can’t wait to head back to TDS for more. If you haven’t been to this event, it’s without a doubt one for the bucket list. The entire crew at Vitus gives thanks to the Sanchez family for all the hard work and passion that they put into this event every year.
