Vitus E-Sommet VR eMTB - Review

Descending

After getting the suspension dialled, which took a few rides to get the correct amount of spacers I needed and air pressure, not too soft, not too hard, but just right, the E-Sommet came into its element – hands down the best descending and cornering eMTB to date, being stable with my hands far enough behind the front axle of the 170mm fork even in really steep terrain, and railing corners like a downhill bike.To the non-E-believers, you're going to be heading straight to the comments section now, as I say that despite the 23kg weight, the E-Sommet rides with incredible lightness and agility, it simply floats over the terrain, pops easily and changes lean direction on a dime.At 329mm from the floor, the bottom bracket is also the lowest eMTB tested to date, especially considering the 160mm travel; this gave added to the stability of the bike and really helps it to tear through corners with tonnes of available grip. The downside of this being the shorter cranks that were striking the ground more on the climbs – but, luckily, the short crank revolution is coming with Ghost already fitting 155mm cranks, E*13 making aftermarket solutions, Bosch supposedly have something in the works, and Miranda have options ready to buy from 150-170mm in 5mm increments.