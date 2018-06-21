Vitus E-Sommet VR eMTB - Review

PINKBIKE REVIEWS

by Paul Aston  

Title image
Vitus E-Sommet VR

Words: Paul Aston
Still Photos: Ben Winder
Action Photos: Kike Abelleira



Vitus Bicycles have a huge heritage in road cycling, where they were one of the first companies to create frames from alloy tubes bonded into alloy lugs without welding. Nowadays, Vitus is part of the ChainReaction group and sell a whole range of bikes directly online.The E-Sommet is their first eMTB, and takes its basic shape from the human-powered Sommet enduro platform.

The E-Sommet boasts 170mm of travel at the fore with a RockShox Lyrik, matched with a Super Deluxe rear shock controlling the 160mm of rear travel. The build kit is reasonable and chosen to reflect the bike's travel and intended use, which is basically a short travel downhill bike with an electric winch to get you back to the top. Thanks to the direct sale model, the E-Sommet drops in at a bargain £3599 GBP (€4078 approx.).



E-Sommet VR Details

Intended use: trail / enduro / self-shuttling DH
Travel: 160mm rear / 170mm front
Wheel size: 27.5"
Frame construction: Hydroformed Triple Butted 6061-T6 Aluminium
Suspension: RockShox Lyrik RC / Super Deluxe RC3
Motor: Shimano STEPS E8000
Battery: Shimano external 504wh
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 22.39kg (XL, tubeless, DDown tyres, w/o pedals, actual.)
Price: £3599 GBP (€4078 approx.).
More info: vitusbikes.com
bigquotesDespite the 23kg weight, the E-Sommet rides with incredible lightness and agility, it simply floats over the terrain, pops easily and changes lean direction on a dime. Paul Aston

E-Sommet logo


Construction, Features and Motor

The E-Sommet uses a full hydroformed tube set made from 6061-T6 aluminium. The chosen motor is a Shimano STEPS E-8000 system that is becoming commonplace in the eMTB market, if not taking over. This motor is linked to a standard Shimano external battery mounted on top of the downtube.


There s a bunch of housing hidden out of view under the shock
There's a bunch of housing hidden out of view under the shock


The frame meets the standard requirements of 2018 including a tapered head tube, internal cable routing, Boost hub spacing, and post mount brake adaptors. There is nothing fancy on this bike; everything is just there to do a job at a good price.


The Shimano motor is protected by a bashguard which took the brunt of a few impacts.
The Shimano motor is protected by a bashguard which took the brunt of a few impacts.


There is one potential deal breaker, though – no bottle cage...


Nukeproof take care of the handlebar and stem
Nukeproof take care of the cockpit with an 800mm handlebar and 35mm stem.

Shimano s external battery my choice at the moment for a small light and easy to change power pack
Shimano's external battery, my preferred choice at the moment for a small, light, and easy to change power pack.
Super Deluxe
The RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 offers air spring, rebound, and a compression adjust lever for climbing.

Shimano s motor and crankset were as relaible as ever.
Shimano's motor and crankset were as reliable as ever.


Geometry & Sizing


Vitus E-Sommet Geometry

The E-Sommet has a range of sizes spread that grow approximately 20mm between each size between S and XL, giving reach numbers between 435mm and 493mm. The headtube also grows 10mm per size to increase the stack height as well as the reach. There's a 65.5º head angle up front and 75º effective seat angle, linked with a 444mm chainstay, which is on the shorter side for an eMTB. The bottom bracket is low with -25mm drop below the axles, and between these axles is a lengthy 1267mm wheelbase for the XL size tested.


Suspension Design

Side view

The E-Sommet uses a Horst link suspension layout, but with the lower shock mount attached to the chainstay. The means the shock is pushed upwards from the chainstay, and downwards by the upper rocker link simultaneously.



Vitus E-Sommet Review - Pedal kickback
Vitus ESommet Pedal Kickback



A trunnion-mounted RockShox Super Deluxe takes care of the 165mm of rear travel
A trunnion-mounted RockShox Super Deluxe takes care of the 160mm of rear travel
Vitus E-Sommet Leverage Ratio
Vitus E-Sommet Leverage Ratio

Vitus E-Sommet Review - Anti-squat
Vitus E-Sommet Anti-squat



E-Sommet suspension

by paulaston
Views: 234    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Build

Nukeproof saddle
Nukeproof also supply the saddle

The XT drivetrain still isn t the ideal eMTB option.
The XT drivetrain still isn't the ideal option for the extra power of an eMTB.
Vitus lock-on grips and Shimano XT shifter on the right.
Vitus lock-on grips and Shimano XT shifter on the right.

Nukeproof take care of the handlebar and stem
Nukeproof take care of the handlebar and stem

For the price of £3599 (there is an even cheaper version for £3199 too), the build gets off to a good start with a Lyrik RC and Super Deluxe RC3 shock. The Guide RE brakes with 200mm rotors are a great option that challenge, or beat the power of the bigger Code R brakes, although they're not as powerful as the RSC with the SwingLink in the lever body. A mix of XT and SLX drivetrain puts the power to the DT-Swiss M1900 wheelset.

Finishing touches are well thought out for such an aggressive machine, including the slim Vitus lock-on grips, the 800mm Nukeproof bar (780mm S/M sizes) and 35mm stem. A Tranz-X seatpost with 150mm drop is topped with a Nukeproof saddle. Finally, there are a pair of Maxxis Minion DHF tires, in the chunky 2.5" WT width and DoubleDown casing.


Guide RE levers
Guide RE brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear.
Guide RE brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear.


Vitus E-Sommet Review
RIDING THE
E-Sommet



Test Bike Setup

Finale Ligure served as the rocky test zone for the Vitus E-Sommet, and where better to test such an aggressive eMTB. I rode the XL sized bike which has a 493mm reach and 35mm stem. Thanks to the 800mm bar being my preferred width and slim lock on grips, the bike was raring to go.

After some fiddling, I settled on the suspension with 20% sag front with three Bottomless Tokens, and 25% rear with the shock maxed out with three tokens. +4 clicks of LSC on the Lyrik and the shock open, rebound set fairly fast front and rear. 24/26psi in the Double Down tires (tubeless) seemed ideal for uphill traction while giving enough support for heading down the hill.

Overall, Vitus ship a bike that, with the addition of pedals and air pressure, is ready to go straight up and then down the gnarliest trail you can find.


Paul Aston
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 32
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 75kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator
KM's ridden: ca.500


Vitus E-Sommet Review

Climbing

The Vitus has the most upright and far forward saddle position of any eMTB to date by a few millimeters, (measured 185 millimeters behind the BB at my 795mm saddle height from BB), this makes it climbing easier when it gets steep. The short-ish 444mm chainstay counters this slightly compared to bikes with longer chainstays, but the long front end and slack head angle leave the front wheel out front as a counterweight to keep the front down. The long front center did make it tough to keep the front end on track on tight switchbacks, it needed precise attention and power control, but I think this is more of an issue with saddle position and chainstay length than the front wheel position.

The E-Sommet has -13mm of pedal kickback at full travel (where the cranks are forced to rotate backward from the chain tension); this seems to be much less than most eMTB's which allows the E-Sommet to float nicely when pedaling through, and over rough terrain.


Vitus E-Sommet Review

Descending

After getting the suspension dialled, which took a few rides to get the correct amount of spacers I needed and air pressure, not too soft, not too hard, but just right, the E-Sommet came into its element – hands down the best descending and cornering eMTB to date, being stable with my hands far enough behind the front axle of the 170mm fork even in really steep terrain, and railing corners like a downhill bike.

To the non-E-believers, you're going to be heading straight to the comments section now, as I say that despite the 23kg weight, the E-Sommet rides with incredible lightness and agility, it simply floats over the terrain, pops easily and changes lean direction on a dime.

At 329mm from the floor, the bottom bracket is also the lowest eMTB tested to date, especially considering the 160mm travel; this gave added to the stability of the bike and really helps it to tear through corners with tonnes of available grip. The downside of this being the shorter cranks that were striking the ground more on the climbs – but, luckily, the short crank revolution is coming with Ghost already fitting 155mm cranks, E*13 making aftermarket solutions, Bosch supposedly have something in the works, and Miranda have options ready to buy from 150-170mm in 5mm increments.




Vitus E-Sommet Review


How does it compare?

The Vitus is by far the cheapest eMTB I've tested to date by a full £1000. Compared to some bikes that cost twice the price, it outrides most of them. The Thok Mig-R offers similar spec but is more expensive, and is out-descended by the lower, longer, Vitus which also has more travel. The Thok fights back, though, with slightly better climbing characteristics on tight corners.
Thok Bike Test
Thok's Mig-R is more expensive than the E-Sommet with a similar build


Technical Report

The Trans-X dropper lever and Shimano motor control had a few spacing issues on the left hand side of the handlebar.
The Trans-X dropper lever and Shimano motor control had a few spacing issues on the left-hand side of the handlebar.

The Tranz-X seatpost was reliable throughout the test.
The Tranz-X seatpost was reliable throughout the test.
Minion DHF tyres in a DoubleDown casing were spec d front and rear great to see on a bike at this price.
Minion DHF tires in a DoubleDown casing were spec'd front and rear, great to see on a bike at this price.

The DT Swiss M1900 wheelset took plenty of big hits but were unscathed bar a few dings.
The DT Swiss M1900 wheelset took plenty of big hits, but were unscathed bar a few dings.

Trans-X Dropper: The stealth routed 150mm drop post from Trans-X worked without issue. I did struggle to get it into a decent position where I could reach in along with the STEPS control lever. One of the stem bolts was also blocked by the Shimano display which made it difficult to tighten – both bolt heads on the left-hand side, please.

Minion DHF, DoubleDown 2.5" WT: The DoubleDown Minion DHF tires are a great choice for eMTB. A much better choice than floppy and fragile plus-sized tires.

DT Swiss M1900 Wheelset: DT now have a full range of 'Hybrid' wheels that are optimized for eMTB in various ways. These M1900's are not, but they performed without problem, and gave a good shape to the 2.5" Minions. A few slight dings here and there, but they stayed true to fight many more days after 500km of riding.




Pros

+ Bargain price
+ Great component choice
+ Plenty of travel and geometry for hardcore riding
Cons

- Not the king of climbing, but above average
- Cranks are long compared to bottom bracket height




Is this the bike for you?

If you want to get on the eMTB bandwagon for the lowest price and with great descending performance, then yes. Grab a pair of Miranda's 150/155mm cranks and the climbing will be superb too. Clever component choice leaves the door open for sensible upgrades which would start with the drivetrain, and a spare wheelset for mud. Actually, before all of that, get a second battery and a suitable riding pack and you will be having the rides of your life.





Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe E-Sommet really did tick all the boxes for me, after a couple of minor tweaks it would be close to 'perfect'. Great price, spec and ride quality. Paul Aston





5 Comments

  • + 1
 @Paulaston - Good review! Couldn't agree more with how good a descender this bike is.
Could you tell me how many tokens the shock came fitted with? and what shock/fork psi are you running? I removed all the tokens from the fork but have been happy with the rear shocks progression but have no idea how many tokens are in there.
I have been riding my E-Sommet for a couple of months now (500miles) and just can't get enough time on it. it's a ridiculously good bike and only gets better as you learn how to use the added weight to your advantage instead of wrestling it. The only thing I've changed on mine are the tyres to tubeless exos (which brought the complete weight down to 46lb and livened up the ride) and the grips to sensus as I ride gloveless. the bike has held up amazingly well to mainly thouands of feet of climbing to access DH/Enduro descents.
One thing I will say though to anyone buying this bike is do a thorough bolt check like you would a with new DH bike. My crank pinchbolts were loose enough the L/H crank arm came clean off during an early ride. Also the wheel sensor kept twisting out of alignment especially if I'd been throwing whips and not landing perfectly straight I eventually realised this was down to the spokes being straight pull and the spoke twisting in the hub rather than the magnet slipping .
Your recommendation to buy shorter cranks interests me. I run 165mm cranks on all my other bikes (including my roadbike) and would have preferred them on this but for pedalling rather than clearance as I don't feel the bike really needs them for the latter but that's more to do with the fact I already ride lower BB bikes and have done for over a decade so pedal strikes are a non issue.
I really don't see the need for waterbottle mounts but it is do-able (mounted to the top tube with aftermarket bottle mounts, You mention purchacing a spare battery, if you can cope with carrying around a 7lb lump of Li-ion cells surely some water in your pack wouldn't be much worse? Personally I can't think of much worse than carrying a heavy bag on such a brilliantly descending and playful bike.
One other thing to watch out for is Vitus only ream the seat tube to between 165-175mm insertion (probably to stop anyone dropping the seatpost down too far and damaging the frame. I'm 5'11" with a 33" inseam and my E-Sommet is a small (I wanted it to ride more like my 26" wheel DH bikes than the currently fashionable looong Enduro bikes) so ordered a oneUp 170mm post for it but despite me being a lot taller than recommended height for a small the lower portion of the post it wouldn't quite insert deeply enough to use the post at full extension. I asked Vitus about havin it reamed out further but as expected they told me it wold invalidate the warranty. FWIW a 150mm brand X fits fine with room to spare. (I only wanted more roo for manualling anyway, it descends and jumps everything absolutely fine at 150mm drop)
  • + 4
 I can't figure out if I'd choose this or Sommet else as my daily ride
  • + 1
 How can ebike not be a good climber? If there's power in the battery you just spin away and unless you're a complete novice, shift weight if necessary to tackle steeps.
  • + 1
 Is it really a Con if it's above average?
  • + 0
 Be gone with you

Post a Comment



