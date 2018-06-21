Vitus E-Sommet VR eMTB - Review

|Specifications
|Release Date
|Spring '18
|Price
|$3599
|Travel
|170mm / 160mm
|Rear Shock
|Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3
|Fork
|Rockshox Lyrik RC
|Headset
|FSA
|Cassette
|Shimano SLX, 11-46T
|Crankarms
|Shimano STEPS E-motor
|Chainguide
|Shimano STEPS E-motor
|Bottom Bracket
|Shimano STEPS E-motor
|Rear Derailleur
|Shimano XT
|Chain
|KMC X11E
|Shifter Pods
|Shimano SLX
|Handlebar
|Nukeproof alloy 25mm / 800mm
|Stem
|Nukeproof alloy
|Grips
|Vitus
|Brakes
|SRAM Guide RE
|Wheelset
|DT Swiss M1900
|Tires
|Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 3C/TR
|Seat
|Nukeproof Neutron
|Seatpost
|TRANZ-X 150mm drop
5 Comments
Could you tell me how many tokens the shock came fitted with? and what shock/fork psi are you running? I removed all the tokens from the fork but have been happy with the rear shocks progression but have no idea how many tokens are in there.
I have been riding my E-Sommet for a couple of months now (500miles) and just can't get enough time on it. it's a ridiculously good bike and only gets better as you learn how to use the added weight to your advantage instead of wrestling it. The only thing I've changed on mine are the tyres to tubeless exos (which brought the complete weight down to 46lb and livened up the ride) and the grips to sensus as I ride gloveless. the bike has held up amazingly well to mainly thouands of feet of climbing to access DH/Enduro descents.
One thing I will say though to anyone buying this bike is do a thorough bolt check like you would a with new DH bike. My crank pinchbolts were loose enough the L/H crank arm came clean off during an early ride. Also the wheel sensor kept twisting out of alignment especially if I'd been throwing whips and not landing perfectly straight I eventually realised this was down to the spokes being straight pull and the spoke twisting in the hub rather than the magnet slipping .
Your recommendation to buy shorter cranks interests me. I run 165mm cranks on all my other bikes (including my roadbike) and would have preferred them on this but for pedalling rather than clearance as I don't feel the bike really needs them for the latter but that's more to do with the fact I already ride lower BB bikes and have done for over a decade so pedal strikes are a non issue.
I really don't see the need for waterbottle mounts but it is do-able (mounted to the top tube with aftermarket bottle mounts, You mention purchacing a spare battery, if you can cope with carrying around a 7lb lump of Li-ion cells surely some water in your pack wouldn't be much worse? Personally I can't think of much worse than carrying a heavy bag on such a brilliantly descending and playful bike.
One other thing to watch out for is Vitus only ream the seat tube to between 165-175mm insertion (probably to stop anyone dropping the seatpost down too far and damaging the frame. I'm 5'11" with a 33" inseam and my E-Sommet is a small (I wanted it to ride more like my 26" wheel DH bikes than the currently fashionable looong Enduro bikes) so ordered a oneUp 170mm post for it but despite me being a lot taller than recommended height for a small the lower portion of the post it wouldn't quite insert deeply enough to use the post at full extension. I asked Vitus about havin it reamed out further but as expected they told me it wold invalidate the warranty. FWIW a 150mm brand X fits fine with room to spare. (I only wanted more roo for manualling anyway, it descends and jumps everything absolutely fine at 150mm drop)
