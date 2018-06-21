Vitus E-Sommet VR eMTB - Review

Climbing

The Vitus has the most upright and far forward saddle position of any eMTB to date by a few millimeters, (measured 185 millimeters behind the BB at my 795mm saddle height from BB), this makes it climbing easier when it gets steep. The short-ish 444mm chainstay counters this slightly compared to bikes with longer chainstays, but the long front end and slack head angle leave the front wheel out front as a counterweight to keep the front down. The long front center did make it tough to keep the front end on track on tight switchbacks, it needed precise attention and power control, but I think this is more of an issue with saddle position and chainstay length than the front wheel position.The E-Sommet has -13mm of pedal kickback at full travel (where the cranks are forced to rotate backward from the chain tension); this seems to be much less than most eMTB's which allows the E-Sommet to float nicely when pedaling through, and over rough terrain.