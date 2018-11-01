Vitus Launches 2019 Mountain Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Vitus
"For 2019 we are delighted to be launching the best looking and best-performing bikes we have ever made. Countless hours of testing and refining have delivered the best performing suspension and component specifications to date, all wrapped in confident colour ways and designs. The result; honest, performance-driven rider focused bikes, the Vitus way of doing things." – John Thompson – Vitus Bikes MTB Product ManagerNucleus – From £499.99
Welcome to the Nucleus, MBR magazine £500 hardtail of the year three years running. Don’t be fooled by the price, the Nucleus isn’t your run of the mill entry-level mountain bike. It’s the foundation of the Vitus mountain bike range, with aggressive geometry designed to get you hooked.
Alloy frame with modern geometry – (long, slack, low)
120mm fork (27) / 100mm fork (29)
Increased standover clearance
ISCG 05 chain guide mounts
Internal dropper post cable routing
Large volume tyres on 29mm inner width rims
Sentier – From £849.99 Nucleus 27 & 29 VR Hardtail – UK RRP £499
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Suntour XCR32 Air 120mm QR
Groupset: 2 x 9 Shimano Atlus (11-36t)
Chainset: Suntour CW15 36 x 22t
Wheels: WTB ST i29 27.5” & 29” Options
Brakes: Tektro HD-M290 160/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Vitus 31.6mm
Tyres: WTB Vigilante 2.3” F / WTB Trailboss 2.25” R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
Nucleus 27 & 29 VRS Hardtail – £599.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Suntour XCR32 Air 120mm Boost
Groupset: 2 x 9 Shimano Acera (11-36t)
Chainset: Suntour CW15 36 x 22t
Wheels: WTB ST i29 27.5 & 29” Options
Brakes: Tektro HD-M290 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Vitus 31.6mm
Tyres: WTB Vigilante 2.3” F / WTB Trailboss 2.25” R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
Neculeus 27 VRX Hardtail – UK RRP – £699.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Suntour Raidon 32 Air 120mm Boos
Groupset: Shimano Deore M6000 (11-42t)
Chainset: Suntour Zeron 32t
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Shimano MT400 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Vitus 31.6mm
Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix 2.35” F / Schwalbe Nobby Nick Addix 2.35” R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
Playful. Capable. Nimble. Aggressive. Confidence inspiring. Just some of the words from satisfied test pilots that have had the joy of experiencing our award winning Sentier hardtail. With a long, slack and low modern geometry the Sentier is ready to be ridden harder and faster than ever before. It’s a bike you can push to the limit, whatever your skill level.
Alloy frame with modern geometry (long, slack, low)
140mm fork (27) / 130mm fork (29)
Tyre clearance for up to 2.8″ tyres/PLUS compatible on 27.5inch frame
ISCG 05 chain guide mounts
Internal dropper post routing
BOOST 148mm Bolt through Rear Axle
Tubeless ready with tubeless rim tape fitted and valves included
Sentier 27 & 29 Hardtail – UK RRP – £849.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Rock Shox Recon RL Boost 130mm
Groupset: 1 x 10 Deore M6000 (11-42t)
Chainset: Suntour Zeron 32t
Wheels: WTB ST i29 27.5” & 29” Options
Brakes: Shimano MT400 180/160 rotors
Seatpost: Vitus
27.5” Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.6 F /MAXXIS Rekon 27.5 x 2.6 R
29” Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 29 x 2.5 F /MAXXIS Minion SS 29 x 2.3 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
Sentier 27 & 29 VR Hardtail – UK RRP – £999.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: RockShox Sektor RL Boost T27.5 140mm
Groupset: 1×11 Shimano SLX M7000 (11-46T)
Chainset: RaceFace Aeffect 32T
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Shimano MT500 180/160 rotors
Seatpost: Vitus
27.5” Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.6 F / Schwalbe Nobby Nick 27.5 x 2.6 R
29“ Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary 29 x 2.35 F / Schwalbe Nobby Nick 29 x 2.35 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
Rapide – From £899.99 Sentier 27 VRS Hardtail – UK RRP – £1399.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Rockshox Revelation RC fork 140mm
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM NX EAGLE (11-50T)
Chainset: Sram NX EAGLE 32T
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Sram Guide R 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Brand X Ascend dropper
Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.6 F / Schwalbe Nobby Nick 27.5 x 2.6 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
Sentier 27 VRX Hardtail – UK RRP – £1599.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Rockshox Revelation RC fork 140mm
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM NX EAGLE (11-50T)
Chainset: Sram NX EAGLE 32T
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Sram Guide R 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Brand X Ascend dropper
Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary 27.5 x 2.6 F / Schwalbe Nobby Nick 27.5 x 2.6 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
New for 2019 the Rapide takes all the great characteristics from its Carbon big brother. It’s fast, it’s fun and will put a smile on your face. The alloy boost frameset features tried and tested geometry to allow you to reach your true potential.
6061-T6 Modern Alloy BOOST Frameset
29” wheels
Rockshox 100mm fork inc Lockout
Maxxis 3C Tyres
Tubeless ready with tubeless rim tape fitted and valves included
Rapide Carbon – From £1799.99 Rapide Cross Country Hardtail – UK RRP – £899.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Rockshox Rekon RL REMOTE 100mm
Groupset: 1×11 Shimano SLX (11-46T)
Chainset: Suntour Zerpm 30T
Wheels: WTB ST i25
Brakes: Shimano MT-400 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Vitus
Tyres: MAXXIS Ardent RACE 3C 29 x 2.2 F / MAXXIS Ikon 3C 29 x 2.2 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus
Rapide VR Cross Country Hardtail – UK RRP – £1199.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: Rockshox Sektor RL REMOTE 100mm
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM NX EAGLE (11-50T)
Chainset: SRAM NX EAGLE 32T
Wheels: WTB ST Light i25
Brakes: Shimano MT-400 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Vitus
Tyres: MAXXIS Ardent RACE 3C 29 x 2.2 F / MAXXIS Ikon 3C 29 x 2.2 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus
Ready to race the Rapide Carbon is a dedicated race proven machine aimed at riders looking to reach the podium or the most efficient bike on that all-day adventure. The Ultra-Light T700 HM-UD carbon frame features modern geometry and impeccable handling characteristics optimised for 29” wheels. The Rapide Carbon was born fast
Ultra-Light HM-UD Full Carbon Frame
SRAM 1 x 12 groupsets
29” wheels
Rockshox 100mm fork inc Lockout
Maxxis 3C Tyres
Tubeless ready with tubeless rim tape fitted and valves included
Escarpe – From £1599.99 Rapide CR Cross Country Hardtail – UK RRP – £1799.99
Frame: T7-HM-UD Carbon Fibre
Fork: Rockshox Reba RL Remote 100mm
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM GX EAGLE (10-50T)
Chainset: SRAM GX EAGLE 32T
Wheels: WTB ST Light i25
Brakes: SRAM Level T 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Vitus 31.6mm
Tyres: MAXXIS Ardent RACE 3C 29 x 2.2 F / MAXXIS Ikon 3C 29 x 2.2 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus
Rapide CRX Cross Country Hardtail – UK RRP – £2499.99
Frame: T7-HM-UD Carbon Fibre
Fork: Rockshox SID RL Remote 100mm
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM XO1 EAGLE (10-50T)
Chainset: SRAM x1 carbon EAGLE 32T
Wheels: DT Swiss X1900 Spline 25
Brakes: SRAM Level TL 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: Vitus 31.6mm
Tyres: MAXXIS Ardent RACE 3C 29 x 2.2 F / MAXXIS Ikon 3C 29 x 2.2 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus
From pushing the limits at your local trail centre to all day epics behind bars, the Escarpe combines the perfect balance of fun and efficiency. With 140mm travel the Escarpe makes the perfect trail bike, holding its own when the going gets rough thanks to its modern geometry. The Escarpe doesn’t believe in one size fits all, that’s why we offer you the choice. 27.5” or 29”. There’s an Escarpe for the way you ride.
6061-T6 alloy frame with modern aggressive geometry (long, slack, low)
140mm suspension travel
ISCG 05 chainguide mounts
Internal dropper post on all models
BOOST 148mm Bolt through Rear Axle
Metric Trunnion mount shock with sealed bearing upper shock mount
Tubeless ready with tubeless rim tape fitted and valves included
Sommet – From £1699.99 Escarpe 27 Trail Bike – UK RRP – £1599
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: ROCKSHOX Sektor RL Boost 150mm
Shock: ROCKSHOX Delux R
Groupset: 1×11 SRAM NX (11-46T)
Chainset: SRAM NX 32T
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Shimano MT-400 180/160 Rotors
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND dropper
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.6 F / MAXXIS Rekon 27.5 x 2.6 R
Finishing Kit: Vitus/Nukeproof
Escarpe 27 & 29 VR Trail Bike – UK RRP – £1999.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: ROCKSHOX Revelation CHARGER RC Boost 150mm
Shock: ROCKSHOX Delux RT
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM NX EAGLE (11-50)
Chainset: SRAM NX EAGLE 32T
Wheels: WTB ST Light i29 27.5 & 29” Options
Brakes: SRAM Guide R 180/180 rotors
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
27.5 “ Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.6 F / MAXXIS Rekon 27.5 x 2.6 R
29” Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 29 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS DHR II 29 x 2.4 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
Escarpe 27 & 29 VRX Trail Bike – UK RRP – £2999.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: FOX 36 FIT Grip 2 FACTORY Boost 150mm
Shock: FOX DPX2 FACTORY
Groupset: 1×11 Shimano XT (11-46)
Chainset: Shimano XT 32T
Wheels: DT Swiss M1700 Spline 30 27.5” & 29” Options
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200/180
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
27.5” Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.6 F / MAXXIS Rekon 27.5 x 2.6 R
29” Tyres: Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 29 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS DHR II 29 x 2.4 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
The Sommet, much like it’s Carbon brother is everything you need in an enduro bike at a more accessible price. It’s confidence inspiring and handles technical downhills with ease thanks to its modern aggressive geometry. If you’re aiming for the enduro podium or want to push your riding to the limits on your favourite trail, the Sommet is with you all the way.
Modern alloy frame with advanced geometry – (long, slack, low)
170mm fork travel, 160mm rear travel
Tyre clearance for up to 2.6″ tyres
200mm front 180mm rear brake disc
ISCG 05 chainguide mounts
Internal dropper post on all models
BOOST 148mm Bolt through Rear Axle
Metric Trunnion mount shock with sealed bearing upper shock mount
Sommet Carbon – From £2999.99 Sommet 27 Enduro Bike – UK RRP £1699.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: MANITOU Mattoc COMP Boost 170mm
Shock: ROCKSHOX Delux RT
Groupset: 1×11 SRAM NX (11-46T)
Chainset: SUNTOUR ZERON 30T
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Shimano MT-500 203/180 Rotors
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
Sommet 27 VR Enduro Bike – £2099.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: ROCKSHOX YARI CHARGER RC Boost 170mm
Shock: ROCKSHOX Super Delux R
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM NX EAGLE (11-50)
Chainset: SRAM NX EAGLE DUB 32T
Wheels: WTB ST Light i29
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200-180 Rotors
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
The Sommet Carbon is the choice of 4-time Red Bull Fox Hunt winner Colin Ross, it’s a confidence inspiring 160mm enduro bike. The Sommet handles technical downhills with ease, thanks to the modern aggressive geometry. Take your riding to the limits on your favourite trail or reach for the podium at your local enduro, the Sommet is with you all the way.
Modern carbon frame with advanced geometry – (long, slack, low)
170mm fork travel, 160mm rear travel
Tyre clearance for up to 2.6″ tyres
200mm front 180mm rear brake disc
ISCG 05 chain guide mounts
Internal dropper post routing
BOOST 148mm Bolt through Rear Axle
Metric Trunnion mount shock with sealed bearing upper shock mount
E-Sentier Electric Trail Hardtail – £2399.99 Sommet 27 CRS Enduro Bike – UK RRP – £2999.99
Frame: T7-HM-UD Carbon Fibre
Fork: ROCKSHOX LYRIC CHARGER 2 RC Boost 170mm
Shock: ROCKSHOX Super Delux R
Groupset: 1×12 SRAM GX EAGLE (10-50T)
Chainset: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE DUB 32T
Wheels: WTB ST Light i30
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200/180 Rotors
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS
Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
Sommet 27 CRX Enduro Bike – UK RRP – £3499.99
Frame: T7-HM-UD Carbon Fibre
Fork: FOX 36 FIT GRIP 2 FACTORY 170mm
Shock: FOX DPX2 FACTORY
Groupset: 1×11 Shimano XT (11-46T)
Chainset: Shimano XT 32T
Wheels: DT Swiss E1700 Spline 30
Brakes: SRAM Code R 200-180 Rotors
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS
Minion DHF 3C 27.5 x 2.5 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
E-Curious? Open up new adventures, a new kind of fun with the E-Sentier, based on the hard charging geometry of our award winning Sentier hardtail. If you’ve ever wondered if bionic legs would make trail riding even more exhilarating you need to ride our E-Sentier. Combining the turbo charged pedal power of the Shimano Steps drive system with the trail blasting fun of the Sentier_
SHIMANO STEPS MTB Power E7000
Eco, trail or Boost Power modes
140mm Front suspension
2.6” Maxxis 3C Tyres (Compatible up to 2.8”)
Dropper Seat Post
4 piston brakes
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: ROCKSHOX Recon RL 140mm
Motor: Shimano e7000 STEPS
Groupset: 1×10 Shimano Deore (11-42T)
Chainset: Shimano FC-E8000 34T
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Shimano M520 4 piston 203-203 Rotors
Seatpost: Nukeproof/Vitus
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.6 F / MAXXIS Agressor 27.5 x 2.5 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/VitusE-Sommet – From £3199.99
E-Curious? Supercharge your ride with the award-winning E-Sommet. Designed by passionate mountain bikers to handle the most technical descents thanks to its aggressive geometry based on our hard charging Sommet enduro bike. The E-Sommet puts a smile on your face when you realise you are gliding back up for another run after smashing your local downhill trail. Experience the buzz of carving corners with pedal assist on both the climbs and the descents_
SHIMANO STEPS Motor
Aggressive Enduro Geometry (long, slack, low)
Eco, trail or Boost Power modes
Fast charging battery, 80% in 2hrs
170mm Front / 160mm rear suspension
2.8” Tyre Clearance
4 Piston Brakes
Tubeless Ready
E-Sommet Electric Enduro Bike – UK RRP – £3199.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: ROCKSHOX Yari RC Boost 170mm
Shock: RockShox Super Delux R
Motor: Shimano e7000 STEPS
Groupset: 1×10 Shimano Deore M6000 (11-42t)
Chainset: Shimano FC-E8000 34T
Wheels: WTB ST i29
Brakes: Shimano M520 4 piston 203-203
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS
High Roller II 27.5 x 2.5 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
E-Sommet VR Electric Enduro Bike – UK RRP – £3799.99
Frame: 6061-T6 Alloy
Fork: ROCKSHOX Lyric CHARGER 2 RC2 170mm
Shock: ROCKSHOX Super Delux RC3
Motor: Shimano e8000 STEPS
Groupset: 1×11 Shimano XT/SLX 1×11 (11-46)
Chainset: Shimano FC-E8000 34T
Wheels: WTB ST Light i29
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200-200
Seatpost: BRAND X ASCEND
Tyres: MAXXIS Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5 F / MAXXIS High Roller II 27.5 x 2.5 R
Finishing Kit: Nukeproof/Vitus
Vitus Bikes are available exclusively on Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle.
Check out the 2019 Vitus MTB Look Book.
