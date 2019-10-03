Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Vitus Launch Affordable, 140mm Travel Mythique Trail Bike

Oct 3, 2019
by Vitus Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Vitus

The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance-driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section.


We focused on ensuring the Mythique used proven modern geometry, solid suspension kinematics and reliable components to achieve that goal. Using a solid alloy frame and proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design we feel that we created a truly accessible full suspension trail bike without compromising performance.


The Mythique comes in 3 spec options and both 27.5” and 29” wheel sizes. The price ranges from £1249.99 to £1599.99.

Mythique 27 VR & VRW & Mythique 29 VR


- Mythique 130mm 6061 Alloy Boost 27.5” frame / 29″ Frame for 29 VR
- X-fusion RC32 Boost 130mm fork
- X-Fusion 02 Pro rear shock
- Shimano Deore M6000 10 speed drivetrain
- Shimano MT-401 brakes
- Schwalbe tubeless ready Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres
- 27.5” WTB ST i30 tubeless ready rims / 29″ WTB ST i30 on 29 VR
- Weight: 14kg (set up tubeless) / 14.35kg 29 VR

RRP: £1249.99, $1499.99USD, $2199AUD, €1449, ¥149999, 16499kr

Mythique 27 VRS & 29 VRS


- Mythique 140mm 6061 Alloy Boost 27.5” frame / 29″ Frame 29 VRS
- X-Fusion Sweep Boost 140mm forks
- X-Fusion 02 Pro rear shock
- Sram SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain
- Shimano MT-401 brakes
- Brand-X dropper seatpost
- Schwalbe tubeless ready Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres
- 27.5” WTB ST i30 tubeless ready rims / 29” WTB ST i30 29 VRS
- Weight: 14.67kg (set up tubeless) / 14.97kg 29 VRS

RRP: £1449.99, $1799.99USD, $2499.99AUD, €1699, ¥169999, 18999kr

Mythique 27 VRX & 29 VRX


- Mythique 140mm 6061 Alloy Boost 27.5” frame / 29″ Frame 29 VRX
- Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks
- Rockshox Monarch R rear shock
- Sram SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain
- Shimano MT-501 brakes
- Brand-X dropper seatpost
- Schwalbe tubeless ready Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres
-27.5” WTB ST i30 tubeless ready rims / 29” WTB ST i30 29 VRX
- Weight: 14.4kg (set up tubeless) / 14.76kg 29 VRX

RRP: £1599.99, $1999.99USD, $2799.99AUD, €1899, ¥189999, 20999kr



Mythique 27 VR & VRW Geo 130mm travel

Mythique 27 VRS & VRX Geo 140mm travel

Mythique 29 VR 130mm travel

Mythique 29 VRS & VRX Geo 140mm travel

Bikes will be in stock mid/late November on both Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. Customers will be able to pre order the bike on Wiggle.

7 Comments

  • 8 0
 This is what mountain biking needs, more accessibly priced bikes. The best way to grow the sport is to get more young people in, and Vitus, Canyon and others are leading the way. Bravo!
  • 2 0
 This, times a million! I just dont get Canyon's naming, or Cube for that matter.
  • 5 1
 those prices in € are sweet. If only there was no brexit bullshit and Vitus would still be available through CRC next year...
  • 1 0
 Hopefully CRC makes the available through Bike24 (CRC bought Bike24 in 2017) or something.
  • 4 0
 Actual usable MTB from £1250-1500. Where the parts aren't made of soft cheese and there have actual usable geometry. Gotta be a hit for sure.
  • 2 0
 Nice. From what I've seen, X Fusion suspensions actually seem like solid performers and it's nice to see companies using them. We need more bikes like this.
  • 1 0
 Yep, I think I just found my next bike. Sell the Sram Eagle stuff and buy some good 8 speed Zee and I'm golden!

