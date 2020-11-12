Vitus Release New E-Sommet eMTB

Battery and Motor
Vitus have announced the launch of their new and redeveloped E-Sommet eMTB today. The new E-Sommet features an internal battery frame design, updated geometry, and improved suspension kinematics. Vitus' goal with the redesign was to combine what they feel are the best components in the industry with their new frame to offer a capable eMTB while staying true to their customers with an accessible price point.
The E-Sommet features 167mm of travel and is designed as an all-mountain/enduro/freeride bike with a 27.5" rear wheel and 29" front wheel. The frame is made out of a 6061-T6 aluminum and sports either a Shimano EP8 or E7000 motor powered by an internal Shimano battery with 630wh or 504wh, depending on the model. The bike also has improved internal cable routing, a threaded BB shell, and SRAM's UDH derailleur hanger.
E-Sommet Details
• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Rear wheel travel: 167mm
• 6061 aluminum frame
• Shimano EP8 or E7000 motor
• 64° head angle
• 77°/76.5° seat angle
• 442mm chainstays
• Price: € 4,200 - € 6,300
• vitusbikes.com
The battery is now an integrated design, incorporating all aspects of the system in the frame. Vitus' engineers designed a battery door on the bottom of the downtube and added strength in key areas to ensure the frame kept the performance characteristics they were after. A larger 630Wh battery coupled to the EP8 motor has a claimed 36% less pedaling resistance vs the E8000 to give riders more range.
The new EP8 motor has a magnesium housing that offers greater assistance on a wide range, it also weighs 10% less than the previous E8000 motor and has 20% more torque, at 85Nm, to allow riders to tackle more challenging climbs and trails. Geometry and Suspension
Vitus have updated the geometry of the E-Sommet to provide what they feel is a more confidence-inspiring ride. There are slacker head angles and a reduced BB drop to aid in technical climbing. There is a steeper effective seat tube angle which progressively steepens as you go through the size range of bikes to give each frame size an optimal sagged saddle position.
Through measuring saddle height at saddle lay back, Vitus looked at the position of the saddle relative to the BB to ensure that the bike was in an optimal pedaling position at sag. The seat tube was steepened in larger sizes to ensure the saddle layback wasn't too far behind the BB.
The bike carries over the same fixed lower shock mount as the Sommet & Escarpe models. This allowed Vitus to refine the suspension kinematics. An improved progressive leverage curve gives a more consistent feel and better support. Lower anti-squat and anti-rise numbers also aid in suspension performance.
The E-Sommet is available in three different models. The VR uses a Shimano E7000 motor and Shimano Deore level drivetrain along with an X-Fusion Trace 36 RC 170mm fork and X-Fusion O2 Pro R shock. It weighs a claimed 23.5kg and sells for £3,599.99 or € 4,199.99.
The VRS uses Shimano's EP8 drive unit and a SLX/Deore level drivetrain. Suspension duties are handled by a RockShox Zeb Select RC 170mm fork and RockShox Superdeluxe Select R shock. It sells for £4,799.99 / €5,499.99.
The top of the line E-Sommet VRX has a Shimano EP8 motor and 630Wh battery, Shimano XT level drivetrain and brakes, and a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork paired to a Super Deluxe Select+RT shock and sells for £5,499.99 or €6,299.99.
At the moment, the E-Sommet isn't available in the US, but plans are in the works to change that by early 2021.
The E-Sommet VR is now available and the VRS and VRX models will be available in January 2021. For more information, visit www.vitusbikes.com
