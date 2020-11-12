Vitus Release New E-Sommet eMTB

Vitus have announced the launch of their new and redeveloped E-Sommet eMTB today. The new E-Sommet features an internal battery frame design, updated geometry, and improved suspension kinematics. Vitus' goal with the redesign was to combine what they feel are the best components in the industry with their new frame to offer a capable eMTB while staying true to their customers with an accessible price point.



The E-Sommet features 167mm of travel and is designed as an all-mountain/enduro/freeride bike with a 27.5" rear wheel and 29" front wheel. The frame is made out of a 6061-T6 aluminum and sports either a Shimano EP8 or E7000 motor powered by an internal Shimano battery with 630wh or 504wh, depending on the model. The bike also has improved internal cable routing, a threaded BB shell, and SRAM's UDH derailleur hanger.





E-Sommet Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear

• Rear wheel travel: 167mm

• 6061 aluminum frame

• Shimano EP8 or E7000 motor

• 64° head angle

• 77°/76.5° seat angle

• 442mm chainstays

• Price: € 4,200 - € 6,300

