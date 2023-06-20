Vitus Releases New Dominer 297 DH Bike

Vitus has released the new Dominer 297 downhill bike, which, as the name suggests, now comes solely with a mixed wheel setup. The aluminum frame has 200mm of travel, and is identical to the one that Joe Smith piloted to a 2nd place finish at Red Bull Hardline, so in theory it should be more than capable of handling lots of bike park smashing underneath slightly-less sendy riders.
The one model in the lineup is spec'd with a value oriented but still solid parts spec to keep the price to a reasonable $3,699 USD. That parts kit includes a 200mm RockShox Boxxer Select fork, a RockShox Select R coil shock, SRAM GX DH 7-speed drivetrain, G2 RE brakes, and Nukeproof's Horizon aluminum wheels with a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo.
Dominer Details
• Wheel size: Mixed
• 200 mm travel, 200 mm fork
• 63° head angle
• 446mm chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $3,699 USD
• vitusbikes.com
Vitus claim a size medium weighs in at 37 pounds, a very reasonable weight if it's accurate.
There are four sizes available, which should accommodate rider heights from 4'12” all the way up to 6'7”. A size large has a reach of 460mm, a head angle of 63-degrees, and a chainstay length of 446mm.
