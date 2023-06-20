Vitus Releases New Dominer 297 DH Bike

Jun 20, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Vitus has released the new Dominer 297 downhill bike, which, as the name suggests, now comes solely with a mixed wheel setup. The aluminum frame has 200mm of travel, and is identical to the one that Joe Smith piloted to a 2nd place finish at Red Bull Hardline, so in theory it should be more than capable of handling lots of bike park smashing underneath slightly-less sendy riders.

The one model in the lineup is spec'd with a value oriented but still solid parts spec to keep the price to a reasonable $3,699 USD. That parts kit includes a 200mm RockShox Boxxer Select fork, a RockShox Select R coil shock, SRAM GX DH 7-speed drivetrain, G2 RE brakes, and Nukeproof's Horizon aluminum wheels with a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo.
Dominer Details

• Wheel size: Mixed
• 200 mm travel, 200 mm fork
• 63° head angle
• 446mm chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $3,699 USD
vitusbikes.com

Vitus claim a size medium weighs in at 37 pounds, a very reasonable weight if it's accurate.


The Dominer uses a 225mm x 72.5mm trunnion mount shock for its 200mm of travel.
12x 150mm rear axle spacing.


External cable routing keeps things simple.
A 7-speed GX drivetrain.





There are four sizes available, which should accommodate rider heights from 4'12” all the way up to 6'7”. A size large has a reach of 460mm, a head angle of 63-degrees, and a chainstay length of 446mm.






4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is there a reason to use a 150mm axle instead of 157? I always thought those 7 extra Syntace mm were pretty clever to make wheel installation a little easier. Is there a reason to not have it?
  • 1 0
 I am sorry but looks like a bike released in 2018, the price too
Below threshold threads are hidden





