Vitus Releases New Dominer 297 DH Bike

Vitus has released the new Dominer 297 downhill bike, which, as the name suggests, now comes solely with a mixed wheel setup. The aluminum frame has 200mm of travel, and is identical to the one that Joe Smith piloted to a 2nd place finish at Red Bull Hardline, so in theory it should be more than capable of handling lots of bike park smashing underneath slightly-less sendy riders.



The one model in the lineup is spec'd with a value oriented but still solid parts spec to keep the price to a reasonable $3,699 USD. That parts kit includes a 200mm RockShox Boxxer Select fork, a RockShox Select R coil shock, SRAM GX DH 7-speed drivetrain, G2 RE brakes, and Nukeproof's Horizon aluminum wheels with a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo.



Dominer Details



• Wheel size: Mixed

• 200 mm travel, 200 mm fork

• 63° head angle

• 446mm chainstay length

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $3,699 USD

• vitusbikes.com

• Wheel size: Mixed• 200 mm travel, 200 mm fork• 63° head angle• 446mm chainstay length• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• MSRP: $3,699 USD