Vitus Reveal their Updated Range of Hardtails and Trail Bikes for 2021

The Vitus Hardtail range has been the foundation of the brand since we relaunched back in 2009 and continues to provide an accessible entry into the sport we all love without compromise in performance. In 2020 we also launched our Mythique trail bike with the goal of providing the best entry-level trail bike on the market. For our 2021 range, we have refined the specs across the board and are pretty stoked to share the range with you. Vitus Nucleus Range
The Nucleus isn’t your run of the mill entry-level mountain bike. It’s the foundation of the Vitus mountain bike range, with aggressive geometry designed to get you hooked. For 2021 all models now come with 1x groupsets.Nucleus 27 VR, VRW & 29 VR
- SR Suntour Air Forks (120mm 27 VR 100mm 29VR)
- Box 1x8spd Drivetrain – Narrow Wide Chainring and Clutch Rear Mech
- WTB i30 Rims
- WTB Vigilante/Trail Boss tyres
- Tektro M275 Brakes
- Internal dropper post cable routing
RRP: £549.99 / € 649.99 / $649.99
Weight: 13.95kg (27 VR/VRW) 14.30kg (29VR)Nucleus 27 VRS & 29 VRS
- SR Suntour AIR 120mm Forks
- Shimano 1x10spd M5100 Deore Drivetrain
- Tektro M290 Brakes
- WTB i30 Rims
- WTB Vigilante/Trail Boss tyres
- Internal dropper post cable routing
RRP: £699.99 / € 799.99 / $799.99
Weight: 14.08kg (27 VRS) 14.16kg (29VRS)Vitus Sentier Range
This multi-award winning hardtail is capable, playful and confident over all terrain. The 2021 Vitus Sentier is ready for the aggressive hardtail trail riding we all love.Sentier 27 & 29
- X-Fusion RC32 Boost 130mm
- Shimano Deore 1x10 Drivetrain
- Tektro HD-M290 Brakes
- WTB ST i30 Tubeless-ready rims
- Schwalbe Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres
RRP: £849.99 / € 949.99 / $999.99
Weight: 13.38kg (27) 13.33kg (29)Sentier 27 VR / VRW & 29 VR
- Marzocchi Bomber Z2 (140mm - 27 // 130mm - 29)
- Shimano Deore 1x11 Drivetrain
- Shimano MT410 brakes
- WTB ST i30 Tubeless-ready rims
- Schwalbe Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres
RRP: £1,099.99 / € 1,299.99 / $1,299.99
Weight: 13.64kg (27 VR / VRW ) 13.82kg (29 VR)Sentier 27 VRS & 29 VRS
- FOX 34 Float Rhythm Series (140mm - 27 // 130mm - 29)
- Shimano SLX/Deore 1x12 Drivetrain
- Shimano MT520/510 brakes
- WTB ST i30 Tubeless-ready rims
- Schwalbe Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres
RRP: £1,399.99 / €1,599.99 / $1,699.99
Weight: 13.48kg (27 VRS ) 13.67kg (29 VRS)Sentier 27 VRX & 29 VRX
- FOX 34 Float Performance Series (140mm - 27 // 130mm - 29)
- Shimano XT/SLX 1x12 Drivetrain
- Shimano SLX brakes
- WTB ST i30 Tubeless-ready rims
- Schwalbe Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres
RRP: £1,599.99 / €1,799.99 / $1,999.99
Weight: 13.10kg (27 VRS ) 13.30kg (29 VRS)Vitus Rapide Range
The race proven Rapide range transfers the power directly to where you need it, providing rapid response and sharp handling.Rapide 29
- Rockshox Recon Silver RL 100mm W/ Oneloc
- Shimano 1x10spd M4100 Deore Drivetrain
- Shimano MT401 Brakes
- WTB i25 Rims
- Schwalbe Racing Ray/Racing Ralph Tyres
RRP: £899.99 / €999.99 / $1,099.99
Weight: 13.21kgRapide 29 VR
- Rockshox Reba RL 100mm W/ Oneloc
- Shimano 1x11spd M5100 Deore Drivetrain
- Shimano M6100 Deore Brakes
- WTB i25 Rims
- Schwalbe Racing Ray/Racing Ralph Tyres
RRP: £1,149.99 / €1,299.99 / $1,399.99
Weight: 12.52kgRapide 29 CRS
- Rockshox SID Select 100mm W/ Oneloc
- Shimano 1x12spd M7100 SLX Drivetrain
- Shimano M6100 Deore Brakes
- WTB KOM Light Rims
- Schwalbe Racing Ray/Racing Ralph Tyres
RRP: £1,799.99 / €1,999.99 / $2,099.99
Weight: 11.14kgRapide 29 CRX
- Rockshox SID Ultimate 110mm W/ Oneloc
- Ritchey WCS Cockpit
- Shimano 1x12spd M8100 XT Drivetrain
- Shimano M8100 XT Brakes
- WTB KOM Light Rims
- Schwalbe Racing Ray/Racing Ralph Tyres
RRP: £2,499.99 / €2,799.99 / $2,899.99
Weight: 10.53kgVitus Mythique Range
As seen in the Pinkbike Field Test
, our goal with the Vitus Mythique was to provide an accessible entry into full suspension mountain bikes without compromise on geometry or performance. For 2021 we have made some subtle upgrades including a dropper post on our base model and Shimano 1 x groupsets across the entire range. Mythique 27 VR / VRW & 29 VR
- X-Fusion RC32 Fork & O2 Pro R Shock - 130mm F & R
- Shimano 1x10 M4100 Deore Drivetrain
- Shimano MT401 Brakes
- WTB i30 Rims
- Schwalbe Magic Mary/Hans Dampf Tyres
- Brand-X Ascend Dropper
RRP: £1,249.99 / €1,499.99 / $1,499.99
Weight: 14.82kg (27 VR / VRW) 14.90kg (29 VR)Mythique 27 VRS & 29 VRS
- X-Fusion Slide Boost RC Forks & O2 Pro R Shock - 140mm F & R
- Shimano 1x11 M5100 Deore Drivetrain
- Shimano MT401 Brakes
- WTB i30 Rims
- Schwalbe Magic Mary/Hans Dampf Tyres
- Brand-X Ascend Dropper
RRP: £1,499.99 / €1,649.99 / $1,799.99
Weight: 14.93kg (27 VRS) 15.1kg (29 VRS)Mythique 27 VRX & 29 VRX
- Marzocchi Bomber Z2 Rail Fork & Rockshox Monarch R Shock - 140mm F & R
- Shimano 1x12 SLX/Deore Drivetrain
- Shimano MT501 Brakes
- WTB i30 Rims
- Schwalbe Magic Mary/Hans Dampf Tyres
- Brand-X Ascend Dropper
RRP: £1,649.99 / €1,899.99 / $1,999.99
Weight: 14.6kg (27 VRX) 14.91kg (29 VRX)
Limited quantities of our 2021 Hardtail range will be available on launch with our retail partners Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles with Mythique coming into stock next week. Vitus bikes are available worldwide and for up to date international pricing please check our retail partners website and select your country in the dropdown.
For full specification and geometries on all models head on over to www.vitusbikes.com
