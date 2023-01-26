Dirtfund Vitus Privateer Support Program Continues for 2023

Jan 26, 2023
by Vitus Bikes  
PRESS RELEASE: VITUS

Vitus is a brand for real riders, so the world of privateering is very close to our hearts. With many Vitus staff being weekend racers themselves, we know the hardships and logistical challenges at hand. Racing bikes as an unsponsored rider isn’t cheap, nor is it easy – but the passion often outweighs the sacrifice.

We are dedicated to providing support to the people who do it for the love of racing. Giving privateer racers access to performance is something that we’re proud to be known for. Our aim is simple: we want to give them one less thing to worry about. That way they can concentrate on the important stuff, like whether to sleep in the van or splurge on a hotel room.


THE DIRTFUND VITUS PRIVATEER PROGRAMME

What started out as a random Instagram message has now materialised into one of the UK’s biggest privateer support programs: the DirtFund Vitus Privateer Programme. Every year we work with The DirtFund Project to choose three riders of mixed gender and help support them with bikes. That’s not all though – the crew at the The DirtFund Project have done an amazing job drumming up support from other brands to bring a well-rounded support package to help privateer MTB riders chase their dreams.

This isn't a job; nobody gets paid to provide these resources. They do it purely for the love of racing mountain bikes. We couldn't be more stoked to support such a solid crew.


Collectively, all our Privateers have accomplished some amazing things. From racing a stacked calendar of Enduro World Series and World Cup Downhill rounds to national and local enduro events, you’ll spot their smiling faces between the tape (and sometimes on the podium) all season. We couldn’t imagine a better way to represent what Vitus is about.


OUR PRIVATEERS

Tom Moore - https://www.instagram.com/tommoore9/
Laura Allen - https://www.instagram.com/laura.jane.mtb/
Michelle Muldoon - https://www.instagram.com/michellemuldoonmtb/
Myles James - https://www.instagram.com/mylesjames57/


In 2023 and beyond, we want to keep the good times rolling. The DirtFund Privateer Programme is back and recruiting some fresh faces – and this time we’ll be inducting some North American and European riders into the family too. If you’d like to be sponsored by Vitus and the DirtFund, click the link below.

APPLY FOR DIRTFUND PRIVATEER PROGRAMME - https://www.thedirtfundproject.org/application-form

Watch epsidoe 2 of Rider Stories below, when we took a bunch of our privateers to North Wales for some top shredding and trailside good times, and asked them: what’s it really like to be a privateer racer?


Vitus | Rider Stories: Our Privateers

by VitusBikes
Views: 37    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Vitus


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Christopher Grice Joins Specialized Gen-S] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
114842 views
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
46135 views
Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10
40308 views
The Myotragus Dorothea is a 200mm High Pivot Bike With a Gearbox
39479 views
We Surveyed 152 of the World's Best Pro Mountain Bikers - Welcome to Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2023
34813 views
First Look: 5DEV's Titanium Chainring Promises 3x the Durability
32338 views
Video: Pre-Season Testing of Intense's M279 HP6 Prototype
30908 views
Ibis Launches New Vietnam Made Exie
30847 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Lots of companies do support programs like ambassadors etc. but the difference here is they don't seem to care if you're a big instagram hotshot or on the podium every weekend, which should be applauded. Its nice to see that some pretty fast 'normal' folks can get support without the need to be some YouTube star to get bikes from Yeti or SC or others.
  • 2 0
 I feel like Vitus and Norco are the common man's champion in this sport. Good on them.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053456
Mobile Version of Website