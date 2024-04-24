Vivo Cycling Previews All-Aluminum 12-Speed Derailleur

Apr 24, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Back in the mid-1990s there was an influx of small companies machining their own derailleurs. Not all of them worked well, but they sure looked nice - teenage me drooled over the purple anodized Precision Billet Proshift derailleur. Nowadays, the drivetrain landscape is dominated by the two big S brands, but that hasn't stopped other manufacturers from trying to get a piece of the pie.

Earlier this year, Vivo Cycling announced their ultra-customizable (and very expensive) shifter, which allowed buyers to select everything from the paddle shape to the cable tension adjuster's design. They're now working on a derailleur to go along with it, and the initial images certainly are eye-catching.

According to John Calendrille, the company's owner (who has a long history of drivetrain development, dating back to the anodized-everything days I mentioned earlier), the new derailleur is constructed from 7075 aluminum and is devoid of any plastic parts. It's designed to work with 12-speed cassettes with up to a 10 - 52 tooth range.

photo
Machined from 7075 aluminum, with cartridge bearings at the pivots.

There are two cartridge bearings at each pivot, for a total of eight, plus a sealed cartridge bearing at the cable pulley. All the hardware is titanium, and the preliminary weight with nylon pulley wheels is claimed to be 315 grams. For reference, Shimano's XTR 12-speed derailleur is 240 grams.

The derailleur is designed to work with Vivo's own shifter, but it should play nicely with SRAM shifters; compatibility with Shimano shifters hasn't been confirmed yet, due to the slightly different cable pull ratio. The derailleur is designed to be fully rebuildable, including the friction clutch, which is also adjustable.

The final price is expected to be somewhere between $315 - $375 when it officially launches later this summer.

photo
There will be nylon and aluminum pulley wheel options.
photo
Vivo's F3 shifter.




34 Comments
  • 25 3
 It is gorgeous, but heavier and more expensive than XTR is a hard sell. Especially since XTR is sooooo nice.
  • 14 5
 XTR still a faster shift than the other guys electric shifting options...
  • 7 0
 @dan23dan23: From what I understand about the SRAM transmission stuff, faster shifting wasn't the goal and it was designed fully aware that the shifting was going to be slower. It is more of an "easy does it" approach.

That said, still riding a Shimano Zee mech and shifter combo here Smile .
  • 5 0
 Jewelry.
But yes, as someone who remembers well the beautiful failures of the Precision Billet and Paul's CNCed derailleurs, I can only say, can it possibly be as good as something as perfect as XTR?

It doesn't have to be better. If it's as good, the beauty can be the trump card worth the extra hundo.
  • 1 0
 weren't past failures with billet aluminum parts caused by poor application, knowledge, and manufacturing processes of the materials used?
  • 1 0
 @Derlicte: Not sure why they broke, just that they did.
Also, they were never as smooth shifting as the S&S group.

But like this, they were awwwwful puuuurrrrrdy.
  • 7 0
 A little drillium and that weight will come down.
  • 6 0
 I'd definitely spend too much money on a titanium version.
  • 2 0
 Bike industry falling apart. “What we need is a cabled $400 derailleur that is heavier and at best will approximate the performance of other brands.” I get that it’s about cosmetics but it’s a wild time to be launching vanity products IMO.
  • 4 0
 Totally unnecessary, but rad. Titanium one in the works? I just want to see it. Lol.
  • 1 0
 What about a total carbon fiber one? XTR already using a carbon fiber cage.
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: Aluminum is the new carbon fiber
  • 4 0
 The dude with the big legs has already ordered one for his next build
  • 3 1
 Dangerholm has Viking blood, so he came out of the womb with those legs.
  • 2 1
 Another fun art/engineering project with no chance of commercial success. Just because you can doesn't mean you should, unless you really are expecting it to only be an art project/engineering demo.
  • 1 1
 Can someone explain this; "it should play nicely with SRAM shifters; compatibility with Shimano derailleurs hasn't been confirmed yet, due to the slightly different cable pull ratio." Surely the derailleur is dumb and the cassette/shifter is the issue?
  • 1 0
 Shifters and dérailleurs both have specific cable pull ratios, and need to be paired accordingly. For instance, if you take an old 9 speed Shimano MTB derailed and slap it on a new 9 speed Shimano Cues MTB shifter and cassette, it will be all wrong because the intended cable ratio of the old RD doesn’t like up with the new shifter.
  • 4 0
 Would shift
  • 2 0
 It’ll look good on sugar coated super bikes, I’m not sure it’ll look right on most workhorse trail bikes
  • 2 0
 Looks like the Sram parallel pivot design, is that an issue?
  • 3 0
 "parallel pivot" lmaooo this is the classic "windshield wiper" 4-bar from like 100 years ago
  • 1 0
 Expired patent copied by Chinese drivetrain makers for years.
  • 4 2
 just stop.
  • 1 0
 If you think you cry after slamming your XTR derailleur into a rock...
  • 2 0
 XTR? Tears start at SLX in this house.
  • 1 0
 Are these guys the new PAUL?
  • 1 0
 A cyclist, engineer and a machinist walk into a bar and….love it.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a prototype.
  • 3 0
 It is a prototype.
  • 3 0
 I look at the pictures and scroll straight to the comments section.
Below threshold threads are hidden







