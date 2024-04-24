Vivo Cycling Previews All-Aluminum 12-Speed Derailleur

Back in the mid-1990s there was an influx of small companies machining their own derailleurs. Not all of them worked well, but they sure looked nice - teenage me drooled over the purple anodized Precision Billet Proshift
derailleur. Nowadays, the drivetrain landscape is dominated by the two big S brands, but that hasn't stopped other manufacturers from trying to get a piece of the pie.
Earlier this year, Vivo Cycling
announced their ultra-customizable (and very expensive) shifter, which allowed buyers to select everything from the paddle shape to the cable tension adjuster's design. They're now working on a derailleur to go along with it, and the initial images certainly are eye-catching.
According to John Calendrille, the company's owner (who has a long history of drivetrain development, dating back to the anodized-everything days I mentioned earlier), the new derailleur is constructed from 7075 aluminum and is devoid of any plastic parts. It's designed to work with 12-speed cassettes with up to a 10 - 52 tooth range.
There are two cartridge bearings at each pivot, for a total of eight, plus a sealed cartridge bearing at the cable pulley. All the hardware is titanium, and the preliminary weight with nylon pulley wheels is claimed to be 315 grams. For reference, Shimano's XTR 12-speed derailleur is 240 grams.
The derailleur is designed to work with Vivo's own shifter
, but it should play nicely with SRAM shifters; compatibility with Shimano shifters hasn't been confirmed yet, due to the slightly different cable pull ratio. The derailleur is designed to be fully rebuildable, including the friction clutch, which is also adjustable.
The final price is expected to be somewhere between $315 - $375 when it officially launches later this summer.
That said, still riding a Shimano Zee mech and shifter combo here .
But yes, as someone who remembers well the beautiful failures of the Precision Billet and Paul's CNCed derailleurs, I can only say, can it possibly be as good as something as perfect as XTR?
It doesn't have to be better. If it's as good, the beauty can be the trump card worth the extra hundo.
Also, they were never as smooth shifting as the S&S group.
But like this, they were awwwwful puuuurrrrrdy.
Not to mention; how did they make titanium hardware out of aluminium?
These guys really must have found the philosophers’ stone