Vlad Dascalu Bids Farewell to Trek Pirelli

So long Vlad Dascalu! Over the past 2 years we had lots of fun and we struggled, we worked really hard to become better and grow as athletes and as a team. Together we came close to winning a World Cup race and now we really wish you to get that damn first step, despite you will not wearing our jersey. It was truly a pleasure and an honor to stand by your side and you will always remain a piece of the Trek-Pirelli family. Suerte Hombre. — Trek Pirelli