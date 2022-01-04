close
Vlad Dascalu Bids Farewell to Trek Pirelli

Jan 4, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Vlad Dascalu with one hell of a ride into second place his best elite finish so far.

Vlad Dascalu has parted ways with the Trek Pirelli team for the 2022 season.

The Romanian rider has been riding with the team for the past 2 seasons and has grown with them from being a dominant Under 23 racer to challenging for Elite wins. His journey with the team peaked at the final World Cup of 2021 where he finished second in Snowshoe, his best ever result.

bigquotesIt’s time for me to say a huge thank you to Team Trek Pirelli.

It has been two years where I had the privilege to work together with great people who helped me through hard times to came back stronger.
Together we have achieved great things!

Grazie di cuore per essere la mia seconda famiglia!Vlad Dascalu

It was hot out there for the elite races. Vlad Dascalu does his best to cool off.

bigquotesSo long Vlad Dascalu! Over the past 2 years we had lots of fun and we struggled, we worked really hard to become better and grow as athletes and as a team. Together we came close to winning a World Cup race and now we really wish you to get that damn first step, despite you will not wearing our jersey. It was truly a pleasure and an honor to stand by your side and you will always remain a piece of the Trek-Pirelli family. Suerte Hombre.Trek Pirelli

We'll let you know where Vlad ends up when we get official confirmation.

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I expect a fair number of these transfers every year but this year seems to be more active than most. Maybe I'm just noticing it more this year. Either way we're going to need a Who's Who Program book to sort it out when racing resumes.
  • 3 0
 It was the best of times it was the worst if times, it was as age....nevermind I quit....
  • 4 0
 Transylvania called and asked for their rider back...
  • 1 0
 What chainring are they running? 40t?
  • 1 0
 Supercaliber frame is 36T max.

