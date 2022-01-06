Vlad Dascalu Joins Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing is my dream team, I thought I would like to be in this team in my future. And being here now, being part of Trek Factory, it's like a dream come true and I couldn't be happier with it.



I wanted to stay with Trek because I really like the bikes, and all the things involved with the team. I looked up to it from the outside, and now even more from the inside. Because when you know the people who make a team, you like it even more. So I think it was the best decision I could make. — Vlad Dascalu