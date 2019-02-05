'Volcanico' Wins an Emmy for Technical Achievement

The man with the Gold.

Kurt Sorge getting ready to drop in on Momotombo Volcano

Cutting into the Jungle nearing the bottom of Momotombo Volcano

Nico Vink cruising into the sunset on Momotombo

Mid run down Momotombo giving you a perspective for how massive this volcano is

Nico planning his line down Momotombo

Dropping in from the top of Momotombo as the storms combine

Words & Photography // Modify Content & Brian NevinsJust over a year ago we embarked on a trip down to Nicaragua with Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink and Kyle Jameson. This story has been told before when the film Volcanico was released.Fast forward to now and the film just won an Emmy for Technical Achievement thanks to our Director of Photography, Matt Katsolis. The trip was a very bumpy ride but you can't tell from Matt's gimbal like arms from up in the Helicopter.After we returned from the first trip down to Nicaragua, we all knew we had to go back. So we did. Between the two trips we had so much good riding footage that we compiled them into a new full action riding edit. Kick back and watch the dudes do what they love.Cheers!Photos by Brian Nevins // @NevinsPhotos