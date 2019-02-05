VIDEOS

'Volcanico' Wins an Emmy for Technical Achievement

Feb 5, 2019
by Paul Williams  

Words & Photography // Modify Content & Brian Nevins

Just over a year ago we embarked on a trip down to Nicaragua with Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink and Kyle Jameson. This story has been told before when the film Volcanico was released.

Fast forward to now and the film just won an Emmy for Technical Achievement thanks to our Director of Photography, Matt Katsolis. The trip was a very bumpy ride but you can't tell from Matt's gimbal like arms from up in the Helicopter.
Long shot of the dudes mainlining it down the volcano.
Director of Photography Matt Katsolis holding the Emmy for our film Volcanico.
The man with the Gold.

After we returned from the first trip down to Nicaragua, we all knew we had to go back. So we did. Between the two trips we had so much good riding footage that we compiled them into a new full action riding edit. Kick back and watch the dudes do what they love.

Cheers!

Terrano - Mountain biking down an active volcano

by pwphoto
Photos by Brian Nevins // @NevinsPhotos
Kurt Sorge getting ready to drop in on Momotombo Volcano.
Kurt Sorge getting ready to drop in on Momotombo Volcano

Cutting into the Jungle nearing the bottom of Momotombo Volcano.
Cutting into the Jungle nearing the bottom of Momotombo Volcano

Nico Vink cruising into the sunset on Momotombo.
Nico Vink cruising into the sunset on Momotombo

Mid run down Momotombo giving you a perspective for how massive this volcano is.
Mid run down Momotombo giving you a perspective for how massive this volcano is

Nico planning his line down Momotombo.
Nico planning his line down Momotombo

Dropping in from the top of Momotombo as the storms combine.
Dropping in from the top of Momotombo as the storms combine



3 Comments

  • + 10
 Explosive announcement. I just lava this.
  • + 6
 Did Nico come up with the name of the movie?
  • + 2
 That’s exactly what I thought

