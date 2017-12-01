Volcano Mission on Mount Bromo Indonesia - Video



There are not many of active volcanoes in Europe. We know them from movies, books or even just from the internet. Until I stood at the edge of an active crater, I just simply couldn’t imagine the power, which is somewhere deep inside. This mission couldn’t have happened without a bike and a camera.





Sunrise at Bromo was just epic. We arrived around 3 am to be able to experience that.



The feeling when you are walking up the crater, feeling kind of little rumble, and you know something is happening deep in your body. Everything around is shaking a bit and the wind is blowing. Then you just look over the edge and you see something unimaginable. That is what I had a chance to experience a few weeks ago in Indonesia.







After I finished the race in Klemuk, the city of Batu, Java Indonesia (finals of Indonesian Downhill Cup 2017) I figured I would go on a mission to a nearby active volcano – Mount Bromo. The local guys, my second family from the Spartan Racing team, gave it the green light as well, joined me and everyone was really excited.







We had to start the trip around midnight so we could climb up to an opposite mountain then walk back down and move to the crater of Bromo for some riding.



The views were just breathtaking and that is all I can actually say. Check out the video, which I managed to edit from the whole day’s adventure. It was a long day which I am probably never going to forget. It wasn’t just one experience, it was the whole day packed with a high-intensity adventure. The biggest challenge was definitely the ride down that crater ridge.





It took a while to get to the top, but what we saw there was just epic!



Maybe it will not be apparent from the video, but I still get goosebumps when I see the footage now. Great mission, all good and I hope you liked it as well.









Riding the ridge was really scary. You just had to drop in and don't look down.