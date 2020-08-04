Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System

Press Release: Vorsprung

It’s called the Secus.

The Secus is the first and only air spring system in a fork where the spring rate at 40mm travel is actually higher than it is at 10mm travel.

Three Stages of Control

Initial stroke

Mid stroke

End stroke

Secus Advantages:

12 Month Crash Replacement Guarantee

We will replace any damage to your Secus in the event of a crash or accident for the first 12 months of ownership - no questions asked. Just email us a photo of what’s damaged and your proof of purchase and we’ll do the rest.



Secus Disadvantages:



Compatible Forks



Most Fox forks with Float NA2/Evol air springs (except StepCast forks or forks with footbolts recessed in the lowers). 32/34/36 available immediately, 38 and 40 fitments coming soon.



Most Rockshox Debonair 2019-21 forks or prior year forks updated with 2019-20 Debonair airshafts. Pike, Revelation, Lyrik, Yari available immediately, Boxxer fitments coming soon.



Not currently recommended for use with 2021 Debonair C1 shafts due to inadequate topout control and incorrect overall length - 2021 forks need to be retrofitted with the Debonair B1 air shaft assemblies from 2019-20.



For full compatibility information,



Air or Coil? Secus or Smashpot?

Secus Price:

Proudly designed, tested & manufactured in Whistler, Canada.