The Tuesday Tune Ep 21: Low and High-Speed Rebound Adjustments - Video

Nov 21, 2017
by Vorsprung Suspension  
This week in the Vorsprung workshop, we take a look at how low- and high-speed rebound adjustments work, how they interact, and suggest some tuning methods to help you get the best out of your damper. Quite notable with these adjustments is the huge overlap between the effects, as well as the interference they each have with one another. When tuning these, simplification is important, and we show you why that is and how to make setting up your rebound damping as simple as possible.

There are, as always, a few important things to note:
• Simplification to remove variables can be beneficial because it allows you to get to 95-percent of the potential performance ceiling very easily, as opposed to a theoretical 100-percent of the performance ceiling that is very difficult to find.
• Advanced tuning of these two adjusters can go beyond what we suggest in this video; the difficulty is understanding exactly what interference effects you're causing.

  • + 3
 As a lighter rider I find on Fox shocks (front and rear suspension) I need to run the HSR dialed out a bit more (counterclock wise) or deeper in the travel becomes harsh at speed (less traction). I assume this is due to the fact the stock LSR covers a wider range towards the high speed range to accommodate a heavier rider as well. Big fan of the Tuesday tune. Keep these vids coming.
  • + 2
 Thanks Steve...going just by feel in the bike park I ended up on a setting thats more or less what you advocate for...when I looked at my HSR it was only 2 clicks from fully clockwise with LSR backed out about 12 clicks and if felt great. DHX2 on a demo.
  • + 1
 I think I have a decent handle on suspension tuning but I've always struggled with understanding the theoretical source of LSR vs HSR. Rebound is driven only by the spring (or air) force. How does it matter if it's low amplitude oscillating pedalling or huge huck to bottom out? Spring force is spring force? Position sensitive rebound damping makes more sense in my mind.
  • + 1
 I remember the days when prepping a race bike was lubing the chain and checking air pressure. It's no wonder people nowadays are so scared to turn their knobs. This suspension stuff is quite frightening to most people. Most people I meet on the trails and speak to never even turn their knobs once it's set up. You'll never realize how fun it gets unless you turn your own knobs
  • + 1
 Can low and high speed adjusters be thought of as an adjustable flow control valve (LS) and adjustable pressure relief poppet valve (HS) running in parallel? Flow control valve creates a pressure drop (motion damping) at all times based on the velocity of the fluid through the orifice, and the poppet cracking pressure will determine the max velocity at which the low speed is dominant. So maxing out the HS gives you a max bounds in which to adjust just the LS, and if you find rebound is still to slow with minimum LS, you can reduce the HS until in comes into play at a lower velocity.
At least that is how i am making sense of this in my mind.
  • + 2
 Yes and no. In this particular case (DHX2 rebound) yes, that is basically correct, although there is some smoothing going on (notice that there isn't any force at zero speed even with LSR fully closed and the HSR anywhere but minimum) due to some small shims on the nose of the poppets in there, so there is a variable aperture bypass circuit for the LS circuit whether the poppet/rod valve itself has begun to open. In the case of the compression, those are two of the three circuits, so there's also the main piston valving that plays with it too, and at that point the mathematical breakdown becomes far more complex.

With regards to setting HS damping to maximum before adjusting LS damping, I'd only recommend that specifically in rebound, though in a similar way I'd recommend setting HSC before LSC where possible. Check out our previous videos on low and high speed adjusters, they cover quite a lot of what we're discussing here.

Edit: seems that you edited your original post so this reply won't make sense in context!
  • + 1
 @VorsprungSuspension: It still does. I just wanted to clean up my thought. Today i found out that editing pinkbike comments deletes the original if you don't copy paste. Thanks for the reply.
  • + 1
 Just keep turning the red knobs back and forth until something happens. Don't be scared use your adjustments. That's what they're there for.
  • + 2
 Thx Steve, very informative, keep up the good work.
  • + 1
 Would you say the same method should be applied to Boxxers?
  • + 1
 He lost me at "Hi.." how shocking!
  • + 1
 So, the cc dialed app is obsolate now? I found it helpful... Smile
  • + 1
 Great summary...thanks for the tips and please keep them coming.
  • + 2
 So simple...

