The Tuesday Tune Ep 21: Low and High-Speed Rebound Adjustments - Video







This week in the Vorsprung workshop, we take a look at how low- and high-speed rebound adjustments work, how they interact, and suggest some tuning methods to help you get the best out of your damper. Quite notable with these adjustments is the huge overlap between the effects, as well as the interference they each have with one another. When tuning these, simplification is important, and we show you why that is and how to make setting up your rebound damping as simple as possible.



There are, as always, a few important things to note:

• Simplification to remove variables can be beneficial because it allows you to get to 95-percent of the potential performance ceiling very easily, as opposed to a theoretical 100-percent of the performance ceiling that is very difficult to find.

• Advanced tuning of these two adjusters can go beyond what we suggest in this video; the difficulty is understanding exactly what interference effects you're causing.



