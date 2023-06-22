Vote Now for Deep Summer Wild Card Photographer 2023

Jun 22, 2023
by Official Crankworx  
It's time to VOTE for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge for 2023.

The Pinkbike judges have deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2023. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler will be.

The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

Pinkbike readers can vote over two weeks this summer until July 5. The winner of the Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search will officially be announced on Friday, July 7.

And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:

Hailey Elise - VOTE


Josh Woodward - VOTE


Shane Roy - VOTE


Joe Wakefield - VOTE


Dre Visuals - VOTE



Voting is open until July 5 here.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Whistler 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
129537 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
77176 views
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
69664 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
69423 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
53221 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
37724 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
36673 views
The Pinkbike Podcast: A Deep Dive on Pivot's Wild Prototype DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
35622 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Great photos! Why are all photos on pinkbike limited to the (not-so) "X-Large 1600 x 1067" resolution? Bit small to put as wallpaper on your 4k screen. Would be about time to upgrade this?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040232
Mobile Version of Website