Vote Now for Deep Summer Wild Card Photographer 2024

Jun 11, 2024
by Official Crankworx  
It's time to VOTE for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge for 2024.

The Pinkbike judges have deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2024. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler will be.

The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

Pinkbike readers can vote until July 7. The winner of the Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search will officially be announced on Tuesday, July 9.

And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:


@pjfol - VOTE

photo

@drewboxold - VOTE

Shot for Evil Bikes Ghost Machine video part. trail was built specifically for video no public berms were harmed.

@nicob - VOTE

photo

@izzylidsky - VOTE

Cam Zink s winning backflip

@mpecsi/ - VOTE

photo


Voting is open until July 7 here.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Crankworx Deep Summer


Author Info:
officialcrankworx avatar

Member since Jul 14, 2011
373 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 5 0
 While these are all amazing photos (thanks for the new backgrounds), @nicob 's snow picture is insanely captivating I can't look away.
The colours, the lines, the everything just amazes me.

Can't wait to see Deep Summer, it's one of my favourite things about Crankworx
  • 9 0
 Vote now! link...voting to start later.
  • 1 0
 That should be fixed now!







