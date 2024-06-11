Vote Now for Deep Summer Wild Card Photographer 2024

It's time to VOTE
for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge
for 2024.
The Pinkbike judges have deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2024. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler will be.
The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.Pinkbike readers can vote until July 7.
The winner of the Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search will officially be announced on Tuesday, July 9.
And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:
@pjfol
- VOTE
@drewboxold
- VOTE
@nicob
- VOTE
@izzylidsky
- VOTE
@mpecsi/
- VOTE
Voting is open until July 7 here
.
The colours, the lines, the everything just amazes me.
Can't wait to see Deep Summer, it's one of my favourite things about Crankworx