Vote Now for Deep Summer Wild Card Photographer

Jun 30, 2022
by Crankworx Crankworx  
It's time to vote for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge for 2022.

Our judges have deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2022. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler will be.

The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

Voting ends on July 7th, with the winner announced July 9th.

And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:
Norbert Szasz

Little fun session during the Covid quarantine

Lindsay Donovan


Brendan McClennon


Drew Boxold

Of Ten Thousand for Yeti Cycles Photo by Drew Boxold

Moritz Ablinger

According to recent studies 99.9 of the people who ride this trail do it with less style than Peter.


Vote For The 2022 Deep Summer Wild Card



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Deep Summer


18 Comments

  • 13 1
 I like Lindsay and Moritz the best
  • 3 1
 Moritz' one needed a more interesting background / sky. For me, this one's too bland to be a price-winning shot
  • 1 0
 imo, creativity is one of the biggest factors, for this reason i would vote Moritz over Lindsay
  • 5 0
 From a past deep summer competitor, I hope Lindsay gets it. They have really demonstrated story telling in an image.
  • 6 1
 her photo is what biking is about.... I hope roost doesn't get in
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: biking is about different things for different people. The last pic is what biking is for me
  • 3 0
 Clearly I know nothing about photography. Photo #3 looks like something I'd delete immediately upon taking as a poorly taken photo.
  • 2 0
 Wouldn't it be awesome if Pinkbike had something like this? Maybe they'd post a daily photo and then every year you would vote on which was your favourite? That would be so rad.
  • 3 0
 All entries are solid, but Lindsay truly represents the essence of mountain biking.
  • 4 0
 All super talented but Lindsay takes my vote
  • 2 0
 I’ve seen Lindsay Donovan’s photos before. She’s very talented!! Good luck to all entered though!
  • 2 0
 I always view these contests as which photo captures the essence of the type of riding I most want to do...
  • 3 0
 "One day I'd like to do a hand-plant scrub while someone explodes a bag of flour behind my bag!" ... said no-one ever.
  • 1 0
 my back*
  • 2 0
 Come on, give a European kid the chance to see Canada
  • 1 0
 Handplant and a bag of talcum powder exploding behind. Nothing beats that.
  • 1 0
 LOOK AT THAT TABLE
  • 1 0
 LINDSAYYYYY





