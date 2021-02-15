Vote Now in Round 2 of the 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Match Up 1 - Winner: Nathan Hughes



Nathan Hughes: 57.2%

X Mark Mackay: 42.8%

Match Up 2 - Winner: Jan Cadosch



Jan Cadosch: 80.7%

X Dan Milner: 19.3%

Match Up 3 - Winner: Tom McNally



Tom McNally: 67%

X Cameron Mackenzie: 33%

Match Up 4 - Winner: Jacob Gibbins



Jacob Gibbins: 67.2%

X Roo Fowler: 37.8%

Match Up 5 - Winner: Tom Bowell



Tom Bowell 55.4%

X Toby Cowley 44.6%

Match Up 6 - Winner: JB Liautard



JB Liautard: 51.7%

X Dave Smith: 48.3%

Match Up 7 - Winner: Ross Bell



Ross Bell: 77.3%

X Justin Olsen: 22.7%

Match Up 8 - Winner: John Entwistle



John Entwistle: 63.2%

X James Vincent: 36.8%

Match Up 9 - Winner: Christoph Breiner



Christoph Breiner: 80.1 %

X Emrik Jansson: 19.9%

Match Up 10 - Winner: Colin Meagher



Colin Meagher: 55.2 %

X Dave Trumpore: 44.8 %

Match Up 11 - Winner: Harookz

Match Up 12 - Winner: Trevor Lyden



Trevor Lyden: 77.4%

X Henry Jaine: 22.6%

Match Up 13 - Winner: Luke Jarmey



Luke Jarmey: 81%

X Friedrich Simon Kugi: 19%

Match Up 14 - Winner: Skye Schillhammer



Skye Schillhammer: 65.3%

X Ian Collins: 34.7%

Match Up 15 - Winner: Mason Mashon



Mason Mashon: 64%

X Calvin Huth: 36%

Match Up 16 - Winner: Sterling Lorence



Sterling Lorence: 74.4%

X Christophe Laue: 25.6%

What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000

How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?