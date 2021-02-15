Vote Now in Round 2 of the 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Feb 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Voting is now well underway in the 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA Below are the Round 1 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.





Match Up 1 - Winner: Nathan Hughes


Aosta overnight hut adventure with Olly Wilkins and Kathi Kuypers
Nathan Hughes: 57.2%

Peak of 2020
Mark Mackay: 42.8%



Match Up 2 - Winner: Jan Cadosch


Riding in front of the Matterhorn just after some snowfall at sunset
Jan Cadosch: 80.7%

Climbing above the valley floor after a morning of rain.
Dan Milner: 19.3%


Match Up 3 - Winner: Tom McNally


Finding unridden lines deep in a working slate mine in The Lake District.
Tom McNally: 67%

Blenki under the cover of darkness still doing what he does best.
Cameron Mackenzie: 33%


Match Up 4 - Winner: Jacob Gibbins


From a focus bikes trip to Madeira
Jacob Gibbins: 67.2%

Shortly before Covid hit I went out to the Sahara desert with Olly and Ben to answer that childhood question we ve always asked ourselves. What would it be like to ride down massive sand dunes
Roo Fowler: 37.8%


Match Up 5 - Winner: Tom Bowell


One of those moments where everything comes together. The location the light and of course the riding The sun broke through the clouds and created these rays perfectly over the hip at the top of the Darkfest line but it only lasted for maybe 5 minutes. Just enough time for Brendog to make his way down and boost the hip with effortless style
Tom Bowell 55.4%

Toby Cowley 44.6%



Match Up 6 - Winner: JB Liautard


JB Liautard: 51.7%

Dave Smith: 48.3%


Match Up 7 - Winner: Ross Bell


Ross Bell: 77.3%

Justin Olsen: 22.7%


Match Up 8 - Winner: John Entwistle


John Entwistle: 63.2%

James Vincent: 36.8%


Match Up 9 - Winner: Christoph Breiner


Christoph Breiner: 80.1 %

Janne Tj rnstr m riding in re Bike Park. Sweden.
Emrik Jansson: 19.9%


Match Up 10 - Winner: Colin Meagher


Nikki Rohan pedaling Strawberry Ridge at sunset in the Gifford Pinchot national forest.
Colin Meagher: 55.2 %

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Dave Trumpore: 44.8 %



Match Up 11 - Winner: Harookz


Matt Hunter Matty Miles - Kamloops BC - The Perfect Lap - Landmark Trailworks - Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
Harookz: 63.8%

Billy wallride table in the dark wearing a reflective tracksuit lit with a head torch during a long exposure image. Single flash burst. Shot with the Ilabb tracksuit for Ilabb.
Jay French: 36.2%



Match Up 12 - Winner: Trevor Lyden


POY 2020 entry. Cody Kelley at Mt. Bachelor Oregon with a massive berm explosion while shooting for the release of the Fox Racing 2020 fall apparel line.
Trevor Lyden: 77.4%

Henry Jaine: 22.6%


Match Up 13 - Winner: Luke Jarmey


Edge of the world flatearthsociety
Luke Jarmey: 81%

Friedrich Simon Kugi: 19%



Match Up 14 - Winner: Skye Schillhammer


2020 POY entry. Shot by Skye Schillhammer while on location shooting Jaxson for Transition Bikes.
Skye Schillhammer: 65.3%

Ian Collins: 34.7%


Match Up 15 - Winner: Mason Mashon


Mason Mashon: 64%

Cotton Mandy Skies
Calvin Huth: 36%


Match Up 16 - Winner: Sterling Lorence


Jackson Goldstone in Squamish BC
Sterling Lorence: 74.4%

Christophe Laue: 25.6%


What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.






