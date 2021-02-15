Vote Now in Round 2 of the 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Voting is now well underway in the 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA
Below are the Round 1 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page
and cast your votes for the next round!
The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
Match Up 1 - Winner: Nathan Hughes
Match Up 2 - Winner: Jan Cadosch
Match Up 3 - Winner: Tom McNally
Match Up 4 - Winner: Jacob Gibbins
Match Up 5 - Winner: Tom Bowell
Match Up 6 - Winner: JB Liautard
Match Up 7 - Winner: Ross Bell
Match Up 8 - Winner: John Entwistle
Match Up 9 - Winner: Christoph Breiner
Match Up 10 - Winner: Colin Meagher
Match Up 11 - Winner: Harookz
Match Up 12 - Winner: Trevor Lyden
Match Up 13 - Winner: Luke Jarmey
Match Up 14 - Winner: Skye Schillhammer
Match Up 15 - Winner: Mason Mashon
Match Up 16 - Winner: Sterling LorenceWhat's at stake? $10,000 CASH!
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.
Thank you Jenson USA
.How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting
as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.
