Vote Now in Round 3 of the 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Feb 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

Now we're hitting the mid-point of voting in the 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA and it's not getting any easier. With more than 247,000 votes cast, we are down to 8 photos that are in the running for $10,000 in CASH.

Below are the Round 2 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.





Match Up 1 - Winner: Sterling Lorence


Brett Rheeder during filming of Oahu segment of Anthill s Return to Earth Hawaii
Sterling Lorence: 50.3%

Kyleigh Stewart. Sunrise at Sun Peaks bike park.
X
Reuben Krabbe: 49.7%


Match Up 2 - Winner: Ross Bell


Ross Bell: 59.6%

Exploring World on two wheels
X
Bartek Pawlikowski: 40.4%


Match Up 3 - Winner: Toby Cowley


Toby Cowley: 50.6%

X
Boris Beyer: 49.4%


Match Up 4 - Winner: Vlad Bakumenko


Alexey Molotov Shabanov
Vlad Bakumenko: 59.6%

Kirt Voreis taking it a step above.
X
Matt Collins: 40.4%


Match Up 5 - Winner: JB Liautard


Ironic weather on the Canadian sunshine coast. The atmosphere is so special in those forests especially when the fog comes in and stays in the woods for the whole day.
JB Liautard: 53.1%

X
Nathan Hughes: 46.9%


Match Up 6 - Winner: Steve Shannon


Steve Shannon: 76.9%

Back flip tail whip off the drop for Rheeder.
X
Chris Pilling: 23.1%


Match Up 7 - Winner: Andy Lloyd


08.04.19. Scotty Laughland at Glyncorrwg for Mountain Biking UK. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Andy Lloyd: 59.4%

Greg and Kyle catching some last minute light overlooking east county San Diego on some private jumps.
X
Luca Commeti: 40.6%


Match Up 8 - Winner: Manuel Sulzer


Shooting for 720 Protections new Awake helmet in the Dolomites with Cadini di Misurina mountain group in the background. www.manuelsulzer.de
Manuel Sulzer 63.7%

Scrubs down the woods.
X
Sam Needham: 36.3%


What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.






Posted In:
Contests and Deals Photo Of The Year 2019 Sponsored


