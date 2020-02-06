Vote Now in Round 3 of the 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Now we're hitting the mid-point of voting in the 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA
and it's not getting any easier. With more than 247,000 votes cast, we are down to 8 photos that are in the running for $10,000 in CASH.
Below are the Round 2 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page
and cast your votes for the next round!
The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
Match Up 1 - Winner: Sterling Lorence
Match Up 2 - Winner: Ross Bell
Match Up 3 - Winner: Toby Cowley
Match Up 4 - Winner: Vlad Bakumenko
Match Up 5 - Winner: JB Liautard
Match Up 6 - Winner: Steve Shannon
Match Up 7 - Winner: Andy Lloyd
Match Up 8 - Winner: Manuel SulzerWhat's at stake? $10,000 CASH!
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.
Thank you Jenson USA
.How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting
as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.
