Vote Now in Round 3 of the 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Feb 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


Now we're hitting the mid-point of voting in the 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA and it's not getting any easier. With more than 260,000 votes cast, we are down to 8 photos that are in the running for $10,000 in CASH.

Below are the Round 2 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.





Match Up 1 - Winner: Jan Cadosch


Riding in front of the Matterhorn just after some snowfall at sunset
Jan Cadosch: 76.6%

Aosta overnight hut adventure with Olly Wilkins and Kathi Kuypers
X
Nathan Hughes: 23.4%


Match Up 2 - Winner: Jacob Gibbins


From a focus bikes trip to Madeira
Jacob Gibbins: 70.8%

Finding unridden lines deep in a working slate mine in The Lake District.
X
Tom McNally: 29.2%


Match Up 3 - Winner: Tom Bowell


One of those moments where everything comes together. The location the light and of course the riding The sun broke through the clouds and created these rays perfectly over the hip at the top of the Darkfest line but it only lasted for maybe 5 minutes. Just enough time for Brendog to make his way down and boost the hip with effortless style
Tom Bowell 61.7%

X
JB Liautard: 38.3%


Match Up 4 - Winner: Ross Bell


Ross Bell: 66.7%

X
John Entwistle: 33.3%


Match Up 5 - Winner: Christoph Breiner


Christoph Breiner: 62.3%

Nikki Rohan pedaling Strawberry Ridge at sunset in the Gifford Pinchot national forest.
X
Colin Meagher: 37.7%



Match Up 6 - Winner: Trevor Lyden


POY 2020 entry. Cody Kelley at Mt. Bachelor Oregon with a massive berm explosion while shooting for the release of the Fox Racing 2020 fall apparel line.
Trevor Lyden: 57.9%

Matt Hunter Matty Miles - Kamloops BC - The Perfect Lap - Landmark Trailworks - Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
X
Harookz: 42.1%


Match Up 7 - Winner: Skye Schillhammer


2020 POY entry. Shot by Skye Schillhammer while on location shooting Jaxson for Transition Bikes.
Skye Schillhammer: 50.2%

Edge of the world flatearthsociety
X
Luke Jarmey: 49.8%


Match Up 8 - Winner: Mason Mashon


Mason Mashon: 50.6%

Jackson Goldstone in Squamish BC
X
Sterling Lorence: 49.4%


What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.






Posted In:
Contests and Deals Photo Of The Year Photo Of The Year 2020 Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
157932 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
66866 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
57494 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
46333 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
44640 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
40133 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
38780 views
Spotted: Pole eMTB Prototype Gets Hucked to Flat
38024 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Damn only two photos I like actually made it to round three. Tom Bowell and Ross Bell. I feel that the photos they took actually show what mountain biking is really about. Either massive jumps or wet jungle slosh.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009021
Mobile Version of Website