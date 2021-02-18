Vote Now in Round 3 of the 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Match Up 1 - Winner: Jan Cadosch



Jan Cadosch: 76.6%

X Nathan Hughes: 23.4%

Match Up 2 - Winner: Jacob Gibbins



Jacob Gibbins: 70.8%

X Tom McNally: 29.2%

Match Up 3 - Winner: Tom Bowell



Tom Bowell 61.7%

X JB Liautard: 38.3%

Match Up 4 - Winner: Ross Bell



Ross Bell: 66.7%

X John Entwistle: 33.3%

Match Up 5 - Winner: Christoph Breiner



Christoph Breiner: 62.3%

X Colin Meagher: 37.7%

Match Up 6 - Winner: Trevor Lyden

Match Up 7 - Winner: Skye Schillhammer



Skye Schillhammer: 50.2%

X Luke Jarmey: 49.8%

Match Up 8 - Winner: Mason Mashon



Mason Mashon: 50.6%

X Sterling Lorence: 49.4%

What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000

How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?