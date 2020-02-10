Vote Now in Round 4 of the 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Feb 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

Here we go, the semi-finals of the 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA are kicking into gear. With more than 287,000 votes cast, we are down to the top 4, in the running for their piece of $10,000 in CASH.

Below are the Round 3 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.




Match Up 1 - Winner: Ross Bell


Ross Bell: 51.9%

Brett Rheeder during filming of Oahu segment of Anthill s Return to Earth Hawaii
X
Sterling Lorence: 48.1%


Match Up 2 - Winner: Toby Cowley


Toby Cowley: 53.9%

Alexey Molotov Shabanov
X
Vlad Bakumenko: 46.1%


Match Up 3 - JB Liautard


Ironic weather on the Canadian sunshine coast. The atmosphere is so special in those forests especially when the fog comes in and stays in the woods for the whole day.
JB Liautard: 54.6%

X
Steve Shannon: 45.4%


Match Up 4 - Manuel Sulzer


Shooting for 720 Protections new Awake helmet in the Dolomites with Cadini di Misurina mountain group in the background. www.manuelsulzer.de
Manuel Sulzer: 55.7%

08.04.19. Scotty Laughland at Glyncorrwg for Mountain Biking UK. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
X
Andy Lloyd: 44.3%


What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.






11 Comments

  • 17 0
 Ok people, it's time to start worrying that the splash might wind up as the new roost.
  • 2 0
 It's the mountain bike equivalent of 'the money shot'.
  • 1 0
 splashkakke
  • 3 1
 Hmm, I missed the last round of voting and my favorite photo (Steve Shannon's) got eliminated. Oh well. I can't say that the winners weren't deserving as all of those are great photos.

My mind is still a bit thrown off by the splash photo though. The angle of the bike vs. the angle of the splash makes me see it as a rider riding through the forest while narrowly avoiding a mortar. I know how it came to be, but somehow that doesn't convince my immediate reaction brain.
  • 4 0
 B&W still in for the win !!!!
  • 4 0
 I voted completely wrong for every one apparently hahah.
  • 2 0
 I also went 0 for 4 in round 3 haha
  • 2 0
 two similiar shots, a national geographic and a puddle smash? cooooooooool...............
  • 7 5
 i swear to god if the mountain one from Italy doesn't win
  • 1 0
 I just want to win (the gift card).
  • 1 0
 soo many good shots eliminated!

Post a Comment



