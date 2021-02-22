Vote Now in Round 4 of the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Feb 22, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


Here we go, the semi-finals of the 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA are kicking into gear. With more than 310,000 votes cast, we are down to the top 4, in the running for their piece of $10,000 in CASH.

Below are the Round 3 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.




Match Up 1 - Winner: Jan Cadosch


Riding in front of the Matterhorn just after some snowfall at sunset
Jan Cadosch: 57.6%

From a focus bikes trip to Madeira
X
Jacob Gibbins: 42.4%


Match Up 2 - Winner: Ross Bell


Ross Bell: 58.8%

One of those moments where everything comes together. The location the light and of course the riding The sun broke through the clouds and created these rays perfectly over the hip at the top of the Darkfest line but it only lasted for maybe 5 minutes. Just enough time for Brendog to make his way down and boost the hip with effortless style
X
Tom Bowell: 41.2%


Match Up 3 - Winner: Christoph Breiner


POY 2020 entry. Cody Kelley at Mt. Bachelor Oregon with a massive berm explosion while shooting for the release of the Fox Racing 2020 fall apparel line.
Trevor Lyden: 52.7%

X
Christoph Breiner: 47.3%


Match Up 4 - Winner: Skye Schillhammer


Mason Mashon: 56.9%

2020 POY entry. Shot by Skye Schillhammer while on location shooting Jaxson for Transition Bikes.
X
Skye Schillhammer: 43.1%



What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.






21 Comments

  • 34 0
 public opinion is wack, yo.
  • 12 1
 So boring. Blowing up a berm is going to win again.
  • 7 1
 @rewob: Nah, Ross Bell has this one in the bag
  • 10 0
 Slightly confusing results eh? Says the name of the winner, then shows that they lost with the X
  • 7 0
 105% voter turnout on matchup 3 I see
  • 4 0
 Edited - thanks!
  • 9 1
 Jacob Gibbins was robbed
  • 3 0
 Haha cheers, appreciate the support ???? The image that connects with people's imagination best won out. Let's make the aim to make the top 32 for 2021 now! ❤️????
  • 2 0
 Ignore those question marks, typo ????‍♂️
  • 4 1
 What I learned from this competition is that my favourite pics are the ones I can 'hear'. Time and again I pick the one with dust or debris being kicked up, and I can hear the sound of it. Matchup 2 were my favourites from the start, so hard to pick between them.
  • 4 0
 Round 4 Matchup1. Impossible decision. Both EPIC!
  • 3 0
 Matchup 4 winner has the wrong name posted
  • 2 0
 Blow away that Skye's got knocked out by Masons. Always a trip when I'm reminded not everything thinks the same way I do!
  • 1 0
 ross bells photo should win imo. it shows someone the rider and not just the mountains or whatever scenery behind it, also i just think it looks sick
  • 2 0
 are the X's wrong or the descriptions wrong?
  • 2 0
 Wait, so who took matchup 3?
  • 2 0
 @sarahmoore typo somewhere
  • 1 0
 This is the hardest round of voting by far! These are some of the coolest pictures I've ever seen.
  • 3 1
 Stink, Christoph Breiner's shot is way better.
  • 1 1
 Yeah, it is way better than a berm getting blown up.
  • 2 1
 Aaaaah Christoph Breiner whoever you are you so very much should have won this with your water fall shot. Its just fantastic

