Vote Now in Round 4 of the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Here we go, the semi-finals of the 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA
are kicking into gear. With more than 310,000 votes cast, we are down to the top 4, in the running for their piece of $10,000 in CASH.
Below are the Round 3 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page
and cast your votes for the next round!
The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
Match Up 1 - Winner: Jan Cadosch
Match Up 2 - Winner: Ross Bell
Match Up 3 - Winner: Christoph Breiner
Match Up 4 - Winner: Skye SchillhammerWhat's at stake? $10,000 CASH!
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.
Thank you Jenson USA
.How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting
as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.
21 Comments
Post a Comment