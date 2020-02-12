Vote Now in the FINAL ROUND of the 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Feb 12, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


Well, here we are. Over 300,000 votes have been cast in the 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA, and we're down to the final two. Who takes home the larger piece of the $10,000 in cash is up to you.

Below are the Round 4 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your vote in the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.





Match Up 1 - Winner: Ross Bell


Ross Bell: 57.5%

X
Toby Cowley: 42.5%


Match Up 2 - Winner: JB Liautard


Ironic weather on the Canadian sunshine coast. The atmosphere is so special in those forests especially when the fog comes in and stays in the woods for the whole day.
JB Liautard: 58.2%

Shooting for 720 Protections new Awake helmet in the Dolomites with Cadini di Misurina mountain group in the background. www.manuelsulzer.de
X
Manuel Sulzer: 41.8%




What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.






7 Comments

  • 3 0
 The Russian one was best anyway...
  • 1 0
 not mountain biking imo. Sick shot though
  • 3 0
 Scottish summer for the win tup
  • 1 0
 An orange in a photo that places top 2???
  • 1 2
 Can I just point out that the manual shot has to be photoshopped. Like, there is no way that the splash came from the bike.
  • 1 0
 #roostdog got robbed
  • 1 0
 Meh

Post a Comment



