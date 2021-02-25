Vote Now in the Final Round of the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Well, here we are. Over 330,000 votes have been cast in the 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA
, and we're down to the final two. Who takes home the larger piece of the $10,000 in cash is up to you.
Below are the Round 4 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page
and cast your vote in the next round!
The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
Match Up 1 - Winner: Jan Cadosch
Match Up 2 - Winner: Mason MashonWhat's at stake? $10,000 CASH!
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.
Thank you Jenson USA
.How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?
By simply voting
as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.
10 Comments
Post a Comment