Vote Now in the Final Round of the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Feb 25, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


Well, here we are. Over 330,000 votes have been cast in the 10th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA, and we're down to the final two. Who takes home the larger piece of the $10,000 in cash is up to you.

Below are the Round 4 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your vote in the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson, Richard Baybutt, and JB Liautard in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.





Match Up 1 - Winner: Jan Cadosch


Riding in front of the Matterhorn just after some snowfall at sunset
Jan Cadosch: 50.3%

X
Ross Bell: 49.7%


Match Up 2 - Winner: Mason Mashon


Mason Mashon: 56.8%

POY 2020 entry. Cody Kelley at Mt. Bachelor Oregon with a massive berm explosion while shooting for the release of the Fox Racing 2020 fall apparel line.
X
Trevor Lyden: 43.2%




What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of Jenson USA. Five lucky Pinkbike readers that vote for the Photo of the Year will win $200 Jenson USA gift cards.

Thank you Jenson USA.


How can I enter for a chance to win one of five $200 Jenson USA gift cards?

By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.






Posted In:
Contests and Deals Photo Of The Year Photo Of The Year 2020 Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
61057 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
55592 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
54039 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
50161 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47695 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
41722 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week
40160 views
Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters
37470 views

10 Comments

  • 11 0
 What the hell just happened
  • 5 0
 A roosting picture lost? Wow didn’t see that coming. All great pictures though. Thought Ross had it in the bag with that stunner of a picture.
  • 9 1
 Ross Bell got robbed!!
  • 2 1
 Thanks for the support y’all! Even though it was a roost shot im still pretty bummed to miss out on the finals. Go vote for Jan now! A far superior image than the free riding.
  • 3 0
 Smile to be fair they are all great shots
  • 4 0
 Ross Woz Robbed
  • 1 0
 Sad they are both landscape focussed shots. Hoping there would be a nice blend of good landscape and stylish riding, that would be a winner.
  • 1 0
 Kamloopz - the soul of freeride and therefore the sentimental choice of PB readershipz.
  • 4 3
 Not even worth voting at this point. Trevor Lyden vs. Ross Bell should have been the final
  • 1 0
 Fake news

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007787
Mobile Version of Website