Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed

Voting is now open for the GoPro Best Line Contest. After poring through hundreds of submissions, the judges have done their job and chosen the Top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes. First prize wins $7,000
, Second gets $2,500
, Third takes home $500
.
Bonus Draw PRIZES:
GoPro Hero9 Black camera with HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization and built-in mounting with folding fingers. $449.99 USD MSRP.
There are 5 x NEW GoPro Hero9 Black cameras
up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!*(one draw entry per person)The voting period closes Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12 noon PST.
Results will be posted the following day.
Antoni Villoni
Bryce Piwek
Dave Herr
Iciar Van den Bergh
Jacob Tooke
Kilian Bron
Mark Matthews
Rémy Métailler
William Robert
Yannis Pelé
Best footage: Kilian Bron
Craziest: Remy Metailler (as usual)
