Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed

GoPro Best Line Contest

$7,000

$2,500

$500

GoPro Hero9 Black camera with HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization and built-in mounting with folding fingers. $449.99 USD MSRP.

Bonus Draw PRIZES:

5 x NEW GoPro Hero9 Black cameras

*(one draw entry per person)

The voting period closes Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12 noon PST.

Which video do you pick for the GoPro Best Line Contest? You must be logged in to take this poll. Antoni Villoni

Bryce Piwek

Dave Herr

Iciar Van den Bergh

Jacob Tooke

Kilian Bron

Mark Matthews

Rémy Métailler

William Robert

Yannis Pelé Responses: 341 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Voting is now open for the GoPro Best Line Contest. After poring through hundreds of submissions, the judges have done their job and chosen the Top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes. First prize wins, Second gets, Third takes homeThere areup for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!Results will be posted the following day.