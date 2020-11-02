Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed

Nov 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


GoPro Best Line Contest

Voting is now open for the GoPro Best Line Contest. After poring through hundreds of submissions, the judges have done their job and chosen the Top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes. First prize wins $7,000, Second gets $2,500, Third takes home $500.


GoPro Hero9 Black camera with HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization and built-in mounting with folding fingers. $449.99 USD MSRP.

Bonus Draw PRIZES: There are 5 x NEW GoPro Hero9 Black cameras up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!
*(one draw entry per person)

The voting period closes Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12 noon PST. Results will be posted the following day.




Which video do you pick for the GoPro Best Line Contest?






Antoni Villoni






Bryce Piwek





Dave Herr





Iciar Van den Bergh

 




Jacob Tooke

  




Kilian Bron

 




Mark Matthews

 




Rémy Métailler

 




William Robert





Yannis Pelé





Which video do you pick for the GoPro Best Line Contest?






Posted In:
Contests and Deals GoPro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
93477 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
86884 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77494 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
66216 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
64958 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
62243 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
53704 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
34327 views

23 Comments

  • 10 0
 Best line: Mark Mathews
Best footage: Kilian Bron
Craziest: Remy Metailler (as usual)
  • 9 0
 On second thought, this contest should be called "Meta Best Line"
  • 2 0
 "Commencal riders with GoPros"
  • 5 0
 Did Commencal send out a memo to riders asking them to mount the cameras at their crotch?
  • 3 0
 Id really like to see how steep those banks are in Antoni's video. If they are as steep as the GoPro makes em look thats a wild line
  • 1 0
 Indeed.
  • 1 0
 Definitely using the settings to make it more impressive.
  • 4 0
 Mark Matthews always shreds ridiculously hard. Wow.
  • 3 0
 One of the rare occasions that I didn't scroll directly to the comments.
  • 1 0
 Man... how do you vote??!! 4 or 5 of them were all the sickest shit I've even seen!! Oh well... just vote for the local guy I guess.
  • 2 0
 Waiting for the first comment...
  • 2 0
 Kilian for the win !!! ...video game run !
  • 2 0
 He got my vote, the timing / light / balloon launch - such a good combo.
  • 2 0
 That Kilian Bron video is like something out of Star Wars...
  • 1 0
 Totally!!!
  • 2 0
 You are one truly mad lad, Dave.
  • 1 0
 All of these videos are sick! It also makes me wish I wouldnt sell my Meta...
  • 1 0
 Is the first Video shot with a Gopro?
  • 1 0
 Can't vote!!! Too many amazing ones!
  • 1 0
 as long as you vote in the one that matters this week Smile
  • 1 0
 Bryce piwek !! ????
  • 1 0
 yeah bryce ????
  • 2 5
 submissions from people with over 100k Instagram followers shouldn’t be allowed lol

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018368
Mobile Version of Website