Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed

GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest

$7,000

$2,500

$500

GoPro Hero8 Black camera with HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and built-in mounting. $399.99 USD MSRP.

Bonus Draw PRIZES:

5 x NEW GoPro Hero8 Black cameras

*(one draw entry per person)

The voting period closes Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 noon PST.

Which video do you pick for the GoPro Best Line Contest? You must be logged in to take this poll. Mark Matthews

Jason Brill

Steven Wells

Jacob Spera

Oscar Härnström

Bryan Regnier

Dave Herr

Gionati Livori

Alex Volokhov

Dylan Stark Responses: 185 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Mark Matthews

Jason Brill

Steven Wells

Jacob Spera

Oscar Härnström

Bryan Regnier

Dave Herr

Gionati Livori

Alex Volokhov

Dylan Stark

Which video do you pick for the GoPro Best Line Contest? You must be logged in to take this poll. Mark Matthews

Jason Brill

Steven Wells

Jacob Spera

Oscar Härnström

Bryan Regnier

Dave Herr

Gionati Livori

Alex Volokhov

Dylan Stark Responses: 185 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Voting is now open for the GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest. After poring through hundreds of submissions, the judges have done their job and chosen the Top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes. First prize wins, Second gets, Third takes homeThere areup for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!Results will be posted the following day.