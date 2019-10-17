Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed

GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest

Voting is now open for the GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest. After poring through hundreds of submissions, the judges have done their job and chosen the Top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes. First prize wins $7,000, Second gets $2,500, Third takes home $500.


GoPro Hero8 Black camera with HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and built-in mounting. $399.99 USD MSRP.

Bonus Draw PRIZES: There are 5 x NEW GoPro Hero8 Black cameras up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!
*(one draw entry per person)

The voting period closes Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 noon PST. Results will be posted the following day.




Which video do you pick for the GoPro Best Line Contest?






Mark Matthews





Jason Brill





Steven Wells





Jacob Spera





Oscar Härnström





Bryan Regnier






Dave Herr






Gionati Livori






Alex Volokhov






Dylan Stark






16 Comments

  • 6 0
 Dangerous Dave (Herr) always gets my vote! Few riders can flow techny gnar like he can.
  • 1 0
 That gave me anxiety watching him blast through those narrow ladders at speed. Unreal.
  • 1 0
 The speed he's riding those skinnies is bordering on comical. Insane bike handling skills.
  • 2 0
 Some awesome lines. Jason Brill takes it for me, it was like a powder run and looked the most fun! Honourable mention to Bryan Reginier and Marky Matthews but they are already pros. Jumping off a roof...cool but not an amazing line.
  • 1 0
 Oh and no brakes guy WTF!!
  • 1 0
 Jacob- remember when we both didn't have jobs & rode bikes all the time? Now I'm sitting at work watching your absolute insanity on the bike be exposed to the world! "Let 'er eat, bud!"
  • 4 0
 Dangerous Dave is the man!
  • 4 0
 GO DAVE GO!
  • 2 0
 I wanna see the POV from the dude on the hardtail next to jason brill at 2:20
  • 3 0
 Vote for Jacob Spera, so he can buy a pair of brakes.
  • 1 0
 I wonder why Mark submitted that particular line. That's probably the lamest one I've seen of his. His IG page is straight fire.
  • 1 0
 Not the "craziest" or anything but I enjoyed watching Mark Matthews' the most..
  • 2 0
 Dylan Stark for sure
  • 1 0
 Good to know carbon floats.
  • 1 0
 Bryan Regniers line looks so sick. Someone knows where it is?
  • 2 2
 Dylan Stark! They're all sick though!

