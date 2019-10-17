Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed

GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest
Voting is now open for the GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest. After poring through hundreds of submissions, the judges have done their job and chosen the Top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $10,000 in cash prizes. First prize wins $7,000
, Second gets $2,500
, Third takes home $500
.
Bonus Draw PRIZES:
GoPro Hero8 Black camera with HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and built-in mounting. $399.99 USD MSRP.
There are 5 x NEW GoPro Hero8 Black cameras
up for grabs in the random draw. To enter the draw, simply cast your vote on the Top 10!*(one draw entry per person)The voting period closes Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 noon PST.
Results will be posted the following day.
Mark Matthews
Jason Brill
Steven Wells
Jacob Spera
Oscar Härnström
Bryan Regnier
Dave Herr
Gionati Livori
Alex Volokhov
Dylan Stark
