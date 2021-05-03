5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?

Well, I identified all the items that they listed. The date is correct, and the parts are correct for the time. Bar ends are Control Tech, I believe. Pedals are Deore XT and would have toe clips installed. Mag 21 fork was the best you could get then (identifiable by the two-bolt crown). Total XC racing heritage. Check out the track style rear dropout... Stronger (pre replaceable hanger era), but nasty to get the rear wheel out for a mid-race repair. This is the perfect bike to illustrate the PB podcast we did about trends. The one piece bar/stem was a hit for Klein. Not so much for anyone else since. Klein Made a lot of money on fade paint jobs... lots of copycats resulted, but Taiwan manufacturers could not produce decent paint jobs at the time, so the imitations sucked. Klein also pioneered oversized headsets with the bearings pressed into the head tube, like we use today (Cannondale too).



Pressed in BB bearings too. A number of us did that to get larger bearings in there and to space them out farther on the shell. — RC